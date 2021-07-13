Sonnet: Man, The Self-Made Monster

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



The real irony often neglected

about the monster Mary Shelley made

is the body parts that came together

as form and function encased in leather

had been sleepy deep-sixed, to call a spade

a spade, then bzzzzt they intersected

in a proto-consciousness, dead or alive,

depending on how you look at such things --

an early AI? Lurch? Herr Doktor's pure

alter ego: demi-god and cocksure?

It's a new morning, and look what it brings:

armies of the dead in a monster hive.

Mary's doctor was the real Frankenstein,

but did we listen? Oh well, never mind.