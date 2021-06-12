Sonnet: January 6th: The Revolution That Might Have Been

Sonnet: January 6th: What Might Have Been

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



What might have been on January 6!

A march in from the Left by the thousands

-- Sandernistas crying Bernie was robbed

again* by Caliphornia; and gobbed

-on students treated like future peasants,

debt slaves** in a gig economy mix,

demanding relief, no more f*cking tricks;

and Black Lives closing in like all the ghosts

of lynchings past bringing Scrooge to account

putting forth a reparations*** amount;

Cappie cops, inside traitors, tied to posts,

pelted with turds until they get the sicks.

Now that's how to do a revolution

cry mad Proud Boys from the ...institution.

* Greg Palast, "California Reamin'"

** student debt

*** reparations -- let's start at $7T. Distributed by free HEW (free healthcare at any medical facility; free lifetime tuition at any institution of admission; guaranteed monthly stipends tied to COLA in setting of choice; all utilities paid up to median of place; free cable; mortgage guaranteed on any house up to, say, $350,000; free public transportation for life; and, equal opportunity for work. (Conditions apply.)