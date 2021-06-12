Sonnet: January 6th: The Revolution That Might Have Been

British Library digitised image from page 146 of .Daniel Defoe: his life and recently discovered writings: extending from 1716 to 1729 [With plates, including a portrait.].
Sonnet: January 6th: What Might Have Been
by John Kendall Hawkins
What might have been on January 6!
A march in from the Left by the thousands
-- Sandernistas crying Bernie was robbed
again* by Caliphornia; and gobbed
-on students treated like future peasants,
debt slaves** in a gig economy mix,
demanding relief, no more f*cking tricks;
and Black Lives closing in like all the ghosts
of lynchings past bringing Scrooge to account
putting forth a reparations*** amount;
Cappie cops, inside traitors, tied to posts,
pelted with turds until they get the sicks.
Now that's how to do a revolution
cry mad Proud Boys from the ...institution.
* Greg Palast, "California Reamin'"
** student debt
*** reparations -- let's start at $7T. Distributed by free HEW (free healthcare at any medical facility; free lifetime tuition at any institution of admission; guaranteed monthly stipends tied to COLA in setting of choice; all utilities paid up to median of place; free cable; mortgage guaranteed on any house up to, say, $350,000; free public transportation for life; and, equal opportunity for work. (Conditions apply.)