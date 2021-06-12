 
 
Sonnet: January 6th: The Revolution That Might Have Been

British Library digitised image from page 146 of .Daniel Defoe: his life and recently discovered writings: extending from 1716 to 1729 [With plates, including a portrait.].
British Library digitised image from page 146 of .Daniel Defoe: his life and recently discovered writings: extending from 1716 to 1729 [With plates, including a portrait.].
Sonnet: January 6th: What Might Have Been

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

What might have been on January 6!

A march in from the Left by the thousands

-- Sandernistas crying Bernie was robbed

again* by Caliphornia; and gobbed

-on students treated like future peasants,

debt slaves** in a gig economy mix,

demanding relief, no more f*cking tricks;

and Black Lives closing in like all the ghosts

of lynchings past bringing Scrooge to account

putting forth a reparations*** amount;

Cappie cops, inside traitors, tied to posts,

pelted with turds until they get the sicks.

Now that's how to do a revolution

cry mad Proud Boys from the ...institution.

* Greg Palast, "California Reamin'"

** student debt

*** reparations -- let's start at $7T. Distributed by free HEW (free healthcare at any medical facility; free lifetime tuition at any institution of admission; guaranteed monthly stipends tied to COLA in setting of choice; all utilities paid up to median of place; free cable; mortgage guaranteed on any house up to, say, $350,000; free public transportation for life; and, equal opportunity for work. (Conditions apply.)

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

