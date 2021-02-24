

Return to forever

Sonnet: In Summa Summit by John Kendall Hawkins

In memory of Chick Corea, recently released

Pretty, I've got a postcard picture mind that finds windows inside a supermax where lost time and space are a double bind -- the phenomenology of the sax remembered from all-night pot-toked jazz fests, Chick Corea's Return to Forever, Mahavishnu Orchestra's playful rests, the brain a cell block: never, ever. Climbing Mount Never Rest, all sherpa sure on the white disappearing trails ahead, I move by instinct, my motives are pure, samsara release, the Book of the Dead. When time and space come to set my "soul" free I'll melt in the music's infinity.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



