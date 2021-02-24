Return to forever
Sonnet: In Summa Summit
by
John Kendall Hawkins
.
In memory of Chick Corea, recently released
.
Pretty, I've got a postcard picture mind
that finds windows inside a supermax
where lost time and space are a double bind --
the phenomenology of the sax
remembered from all-night pot-toked jazz fests,
Chick Corea's Return to Forever,
Mahavishnu Orchestra's playful rests,
the brain a cell block: never, ever.
Climbing Mount Never Rest, all sherpa sure
on the white disappearing trails ahead,
I move by instinct, my motives are pure,
samsara release, the Book of the Dead.
When time and space come to set my "soul" free
I'll melt in the music's infinity.