Sonnet: I Hope She's Worth It, Paris

In a cemetery full of bone stars
there's nothing to see, as there is no light,
and, what's more, there is no you in sight.
Just Achilles' blackened heel full of spurs --
pause in the false light of lost consciousness
that fills the interstices of made time
with spacklings of reason, mythos and rhyme;
tales of evolutionary progress.
What Is grows dimmer as I reach and moon;
my grasp is gone, and human light has peaked;
the stars go out, one by one. I'm a geeked
hero boiling heroin in a spoon.
Aiiie! what fell from Achilles that last day!
Close your worldly eyes and feel his dismay.