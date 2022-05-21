Sonnet: I Hope She's Worth It, Paris



'Calcaneal Osteophyte (Bone Spur)'

(Image by Dr. R.S. Pradeep Raj)



In a cemetery full of bone stars

there's nothing to see, as there is no light,

and, what's more, there is no you in sight.

Just Achilles' blackened heel full of spurs --

pause in the false light of lost consciousness

that fills the interstices of made time

with spacklings of reason, mythos and rhyme;

tales of evolutionary progress.

What Is grows dimmer as I reach and moon;

my grasp is gone, and human light has peaked;

the stars go out, one by one. I'm a geeked

hero boiling heroin in a spoon.

Aiiie! what fell from Achilles that last day!

Close your worldly eyes and feel his dismay.