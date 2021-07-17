Ghoul in the Fireball
Sonnet: I Don't Want To Set the World on Fire
by John Kendall Hawkins
"I have come to bring fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled!"
-Luke 12:49
Maybe Prometheus had it coming
for his mad presumption, handing out fire
to untested twerps, and Zeus, left bumming
at such hubris, thought a necklacing tire
would be apropos, like Bob Dylan's Wheel™
down Rolling Thunder Road, but went with debt
bondage, and Bald Eagle gin making it real
as cirrhosis of the liver can get.
See, says Z to our jaundiced hero,
the mad f*ckers have set the world aflame
and reduced infinity to zero
and you, you Promiscuous are to blame.
All because you were passing out matches
to gene-pool pyros at coffee klatches.