Sonnet: I Don't Want To Set the World on Fire

Maybe Prometheus had it coming

for his mad presumption, handing out fire

to untested twerps, and Zeus, left bumming

at such hubris, thought a necklacing tire

would be apropos, like Bob Dylan's Wheel™

down Rolling Thunder Road, but went with debt

bondage, and Bald Eagle gin making it real

as cirrhosis of the liver can get.

See, says Z to our jaundiced hero,

the mad f*ckers have set the world aflame

and reduced infinity to zero

and you, you Promiscuous are to blame.

All because you were passing out matches

to gene-pool pyros at coffee klatches.