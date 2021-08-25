

'Poppy Field (Chollerford)'

Sonnet: Free the Gitmo Poets!

by John Kendall Hawkins

Now that Afghan poppies have new spring,

it's time for the Gitmo poets home to bring

their sad sonnets forged from waterboarding

to cover up for the ka-ching-a-ling

of the American Enterprise thing

i.e,, global protection racket ring.

Prisoners of our conscience held so long

they spin in cells like a dervish song

shared -- one old sufi surveillance state tongue,

a microcosm of all we do wrong.

If up to us, all Cubans'd be cigarred:

the Gitmo mis'ry crisis has them scarred.

See Poems from Guantanamo: The Detainees Speak by Marc Falkoff (University of Iowa Press, 2007)