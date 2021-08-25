Sonnet: Free the Gitmo Poets!
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Now that Afghan poppies have new spring,
it's time for the Gitmo poets home to bring
their sad sonnets forged from waterboarding
to cover up for the ka-ching-a-ling
of the American Enterprise thing
i.e,, global protection racket ring.
Prisoners of our conscience held so long
they spin in cells like a dervish song
shared -- one old sufi surveillance state tongue,
a microcosm of all we do wrong.
If up to us, all Cubans'd be cigarred:
the Gitmo mis'ry crisis has them scarred.
See Poems from Guantanamo: The Detainees Speak by Marc Falkoff (University of Iowa Press, 2007)