Sonnet: Fractal for Rob Kall to Read Into

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 9/16/2021 at 10:15 AM EDT H4'ed 9/16/21



fractal rorschach

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Freakin Fractal for Rob to Read Into

I am the two-lobed fragment you project

a hemi semi demi quavering

god you'll not find absent or wavering,

nor will I ever treat you as an object.

Ol' Rorschach had to retire, so bummed out

by people seeing bat sh*t crazy in him;

bifurcated blots always dark, grim;

the psychometrist always filled with doubt.

Rorschachs are so flat earth, fractals are round --

but round like folding origami planes

twisty scintillating excitement lanes,

I reckon, with multiverse themes to astound.

If I had to do it over again

I'd not write sonnets, for god's sake. Amen.