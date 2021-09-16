 
 
Sonnet: Fractal for Rob Kall to Read Into

fractal rorschach
fractal rorschach
(Image by John Hawkins)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet: Freakin Fractal for Rob to Read Into

I am the two-lobed fragment you project

a hemi semi demi quavering

god you'll not find absent or wavering,

nor will I ever treat you as an object.

Ol' Rorschach had to retire, so bummed out

by people seeing bat sh*t crazy in him;

bifurcated blots always dark, grim;

the psychometrist always filled with doubt.

Rorschachs are so flat earth, fractals are round --

but round like folding origami planes

twisty scintillating excitement lanes,

I reckon, with multiverse themes to astound.

If I had to do it over again

I'd not write sonnets, for god's sake. Amen.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Comment by Rob Kall:

Perhaps, fractally speaking, if you didn't write sonnets, you might find a new kind of writing in a different iteration of your creativity. Or maybe I'm just rorschach projecting.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 at 10:16:25 AM

Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Well, I do moan a lot in prose in these pages, too. But I got myself in a bind, Rob. I stupidly made a New Year's resolution that I'd write a sonnet a day on average, and here we are. I hoping to put out a book of them at year's end when I will have accrued 365 of the little monsters of wit and nitwittcisms. And, BTW, how bout them Red Sox!

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 at 10:55:58 AM

