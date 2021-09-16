Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 9/16/2021 at 10:22 AM EDT H4'ed 9/16/21



'Miles Davis in Rio'

Sonnet: Even Miles Davis Can't Save This One

by John Kendall Hawkins

The horns are moaning, the hands are wringing.

I'm so angry it makes me kinda blue.

I'd like to put my mute in and subdue

this kinda blue. Blown up angels singing

America the Beautiful. Haggard

beaten down middle class men. War fatigue

has settled in. Jukebox: Mountain King: Grieg.

Lined up at the VA for meds, ragged.

The Green Zone girls left behind to suffer:

shot in their Dominos first job aprons.

T-men flaunting the left-behind-weapons.

For this kind of blue, there is no buffer.

To hear the Talking Heads tell it, the war

was noble, but, then again, s/he's a whore.

