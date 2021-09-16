Sonnet: Even Miles Davis Can't Save This One
by John Kendall Hawkins
The horns are moaning, the hands are wringing.
I'm so angry it makes me kinda blue.
I'd like to put my mute in and subdue
this kinda blue. Blown up angels singing
America the Beautiful. Haggard
beaten down middle class men. War fatigue
has settled in. Jukebox: Mountain King: Grieg.
Lined up at the VA for meds, ragged.
The Green Zone girls left behind to suffer:
shot in their Dominos first job aprons.
T-men flaunting the left-behind-weapons.
For this kind of blue, there is no buffer.
To hear the Talking Heads tell it, the war
was noble, but, then again, s/he's a whore.
Navy Steel Band plays Dylan. Pass the bong!
