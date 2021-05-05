

Purple Desert Sage

Sonnet: Elon Musk for Men™

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



They say that if we clear the space debris

we'll have Motel 6s from here to Mars,

flophouses for the exodus from Earth,

complete with robo-prozzies who give birth

in Caesarean sections with no scars

-- a pop'n'fresh 'oid, velcro pouch baby

(who has your blue eyes but her motherboard)--

off/on bundled joy passed from guest to guest

destined for the Red Planet Orphanage,

cherubims flowering like desert sage,

and suicides arriving for paid rest --

nary a Lewis or Clark in the horde.

Even if you live the life of Reilly,

just what the f*ck do you find so smiley?