Sonnet: Disconcerto for Electric Kazoo in B Flat, Opus 25
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Some things in life are most disconcerting.
Knowing that there's no real People Power;
A rebuff! when you thought she was flirting;
Mad Kate Chopin's The Story of an Hour.
Abe Maslow was a depressive, no peaks;
R. D. Laing? A total whack job at home.
Oh my God! CRISPRs in the hands of geeks;
Voices in my head talking Kingdom Come.
I don't know what I'm going to do: I'm blue.
I've gone and changed paradigms in midstream,
and, no longer able to misconstrue,
live Poe's nightmare: A dream within a dream.
Moving from universe to universe
the stars strobe lights, freeze-frames, a dancer's curse.