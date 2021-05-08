Sonnet: Disconcerto for Electric Kazoo in B Flat, Opus 25

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Some things in life are most disconcerting.

Knowing that there's no real People Power;

A rebuff! when you thought she was flirting;

Mad Kate Chopin's The Story of an Hour.

Abe Maslow was a depressive, no peaks;

R. D. Laing? A total whack job at home.

Oh my God! CRISPRs in the hands of geeks;

Voices in my head talking Kingdom Come.

I don't know what I'm going to do: I'm blue.

I've gone and changed paradigms in midstream,

and, no longer able to misconstrue,

live Poe's nightmare: A dream within a dream.

Moving from universe to universe

the stars strobe lights, freeze-frames, a dancer's curse.