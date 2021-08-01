Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 8/1/2021 at 9:12 PM EDT

Sonnet: Deep-Fried Fat F*ck Blues

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It's time to wake up and smell the sonnets --

little sugary grease-boiled somethings,

8-4-2s with rhythm dressed in bonnets,

Stooges and Marxes and Dali dumb rings.

Somewhere south of the Mason-Dixon line

we grumbled, groused, on our way to cut cane

in Belle Glade with rastas we knew from Maine;

Marley playing, my hand on Kate's behind.

Bobby T was singing his donut song --

one hand on the wheel, reef in the other.

Apples to cane, I was thinking, seems wrong;

locked with Kate in the back in a smother.

A cop mistook us for Easy Rider

in South Bay. Leave, he drawled. Donut spider.