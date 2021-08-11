Left: 'hunh?: Right: 'This is not the lagoon? F*ck, and after that swim?'
(Image by Public Domain) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Creatures from the Blackest Lagoon
by John Kendall Hawkins
If you didn't see the six-legged dog,
It doesn't matter.
-Charles Simic, "Country Fair"
Tohubohu comes from Hebrew: Chaos --
Yahweh's first Word of the Day. Mine? Mama;
also a deep pit out of which I climbed
unformed, then uninformed, although, I rhymed
sometimes, framed thoughts in a diorama
that moved from dream to dream I called First Cause.
Minotaurs are heavy breathers, like Jack
in the maze-box of Stephen King's cold mind,
their nostril steam thick as Moses's brogue,
commanding obedience -- Decalogue,
they cry, or get out! a mad double bind,
beasts pushing pilgrim's progress, talkin' smack!
I hate Charles Simic and I don't know why,
quoth the creach what popped out my black hole pie.