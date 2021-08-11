Sonnet: Creatures from the Blackest Lagoon

If you didn't see the six-legged dog,

Tohubohu comes from Hebrew: Chaos --

Yahweh's first Word of the Day. Mine? Mama;

also a deep pit out of which I climbed

unformed, then uninformed, although, I rhymed

sometimes, framed thoughts in a diorama

that moved from dream to dream I called First Cause.

Minotaurs are heavy breathers, like Jack

in the maze-box of Stephen King's cold mind,

their nostril steam thick as Moses's brogue,

commanding obedience -- Decalogue,

they cry, or get out! a mad double bind,

beasts pushing pilgrim's progress, talkin' smack!

I hate Charles Simic and I don't know why,

quoth the creach what popped out my black hole pie.