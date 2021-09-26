Sonnet: CRISPR Critters We Call Love

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Gene Tyranny was my favorite singer,

though she never sang a note, but what tats

she wore up and down the alluring realm

of her inner thighs, meant to overwhelm

resistance to her vibe: black cats, white rats,

magic in the lab, my dancing finger.

If I needed to fall in love again,

I could do worse than turn out CRISPR toons,

calibrated to enhance my desires

for hallucinogenic Eros fires --

hot genius girls with hips like rounded spoons

to stir my coffee, keep me high on zen.

Soon we'll be pulling ribs from new Adams,

choosing the I color from mad madams.