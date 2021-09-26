'1950 ... portraits of Gene Tierney!'
(Image by x-ray delta one) Details DMCA
Sonnet: CRISPR Critters We Call Love
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Gene Tyranny was my favorite singer,
though she never sang a note, but what tats
she wore up and down the alluring realm
of her inner thighs, meant to overwhelm
resistance to her vibe: black cats, white rats,
magic in the lab, my dancing finger.
If I needed to fall in love again,
I could do worse than turn out CRISPR toons,
calibrated to enhance my desires
for hallucinogenic Eros fires --
hot genius girls with hips like rounded spoons
to stir my coffee, keep me high on zen.
Soon we'll be pulling ribs from new Adams,
choosing the I color from mad madams.