Sonnet: Beware of Eeeks Bearing Gifts

Sonnet: Beware of Eeks Bearing Gifts

by John Kendall Hawkins

In Australia when they want to kill you

they buy you a Trojan Horse, full of shits

who come tumbling out the poop shoot -- mad wits,

like the stooges, who pratfall and shuffle.

In this Troy of dead heroes, union jacks,

and just plain silly billies, sadism reigns --

Truman Show in Salem with express lanes

to empty nationalist sugar shacks.

If you open your door to find a smile

waiting like a bouquet of love, pack up

and run, it's Dark Shadows, jack up

time. But if you can't leave, just stay awhile.

Just a nightmare, woke in a horror film,

Gallipoli, hiding under a kilim.