Sonnet: Beware of Eeeks Bearing Gifts

Trojan Horse
Sonnet: Beware of Eeks Bearing Gifts
by John Kendall Hawkins
In Australia when they want to kill you
they buy you a Trojan Horse, full of shits
who come tumbling out the poop shoot -- mad wits,
like the stooges, who pratfall and shuffle.
In this Troy of dead heroes, union jacks,
and just plain silly billies, sadism reigns --
Truman Show in Salem with express lanes
to empty nationalist sugar shacks.
If you open your door to find a smile
waiting like a bouquet of love, pack up
and run, it's Dark Shadows, jack up
time. But if you can't leave, just stay awhile.
Just a nightmare, woke in a horror film,
Gallipoli, hiding under a kilim.