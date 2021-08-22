Sonnet: Afghanistan: The Taliban Advance to the Semi-Finals

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



for D W Pear

.



On TV, Saigon all over again,

'Ghanis pleading help me! as we desert

and pull up trophy wives and ratso men

we groomed onto a getaway plane..

It was always only about the oil,

even before the freefall harmony

of 9/11, inside traitors' toil,

soldiers of misfortune, what ahrony.

The 2.3 Rumsfeld said was missing

was probably seed money for the pipeline.

We spent 20 years monster-kissing.

Why were we there? Ask LBJ next time.

F*ck it: we went there to loot, spread some phlegm.

What, were you expecting an apothegm?