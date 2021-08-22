Sonnet: Afghanistan: The Taliban Advance to the Semi-Finals

TALIBAN.
by John Kendall Hawkins
for D W Pear
On TV, Saigon all over again,
'Ghanis pleading help me! as we desert
and pull up trophy wives and ratso men
we groomed onto a getaway plane..
It was always only about the oil,
even before the freefall harmony
of 9/11, inside traitors' toil,
soldiers of misfortune, what ahrony.
The 2.3 Rumsfeld said was missing
was probably seed money for the pipeline.
We spent 20 years monster-kissing.
Why were we there? Ask LBJ next time.
F*ck it: we went there to loot, spread some phlegm.
What, were you expecting an apothegm?