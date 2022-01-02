Sonnet: A New Year's Day: Let's See Together

A New Year's Day: Let's See Together



.



Before he can see the sky?

Yes, and how many times must a man look up



.



The good thing about thinking is it's a panic

room that you can run to when world sh*t hits the fan,

a place you can settle down from being manic,

a sunroom where you can get your mind a tan.

Because the panic room is all we really have.

It is the seat of our humanity; our soul.

Anne Frank's attic. Dostoyevsky's underground rave.

The je ne sais quoi that keeps us from turning ghoul.

A 'quiet' thanksgiving dinner where we gather

foibles, predispositions, what god gave us gifts,

all the relatives under one roof for blather,

bon mots, power over the beasts, and exotic riffs.

As I prepare to leave my atoms behind, hindsight

gives me a swift kick in the ass: I see the light.