Sonnet: 9/11 Twenty Years Later

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



They say you can still smell the acrid smoke

of buildings and people who've disappeared;

it lingers in the air like a compound ghost

that brings synesthesia -- you taste fire,

everyday hollers have borrowed purpose,

folks fall -- you see that French tightrope walker

between failing towers, and grow nervous --

avoid passing eyes twenty year later.

But you still don't understand what happened.

That trauma to history, memory,

like a shared punchdrunk dissociation

or lost, abstract intemporality.

We seem to be at the cusp of something

new, brave lights, or an event horizon.