Life Arts

Some Jazz Haiku

.

in a certain light

what seemed true will disappear

event horizon


.

particles of time

space between the teeth

of Sun Ra's funk up


.

let's face it again

the music we hold sacred

bursting in our hearts


.

Billy Cobham's fast

like he played ahead of time

I was white and soft


.

racism who would believe

white sheets at the dry cleaner's

bebop night of fear


.

dogs the howling the moon

what sax riff can cleanse this light?

frozen tundra thawed


.

black folks seem blacker

Miles away from lost cities

mute note held, pity


.

sorrow and pity

golden rulers vast charade

African drums beat


.

The all-night jazz fest

stars off-chart and percussion

Pharoah Sanders dreams


.

give it a good stir

bang the wok slowly, spice it

John Edgar Wideman


.

Some of these pieces first appeared in Jerry Jazz Musician magazine.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend