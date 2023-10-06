Sun Ra - vinyl sort out
Some Jazz Haiku
.
in a certain light
what seemed true will disappear
event horizon
.
particles of time
space between the teeth
of Sun Ra's funk up
.
let's face it again
the music we hold sacred
bursting in our hearts
.
Billy Cobham's fast
like he played ahead of time
I was white and soft
.
racism who would believe
white sheets at the dry cleaner's
bebop night of fear
.
dogs the howling the moon
what sax riff can cleanse this light?
frozen tundra thawed
.
black folks seem blacker
Miles away from lost cities
mute note held, pity
.
sorrow and pity
golden rulers vast charade
African drums beat
.
The all-night jazz fest
stars off-chart and percussion
Pharoah Sanders dreams
.
give it a good stir
bang the wok slowly, spice it
John Edgar Wideman
.
Some of these pieces first appeared in Jerry Jazz Musician magazine.