Some Jazz Haiku .

in a certain light what seemed true will disappear event horizon

.

particles of time space between the teeth of Sun Ra's funk up

.

let's face it again the music we hold sacred bursting in our hearts

.

Billy Cobham's fast like he played ahead of time I was white and soft

.

racism who would believe white sheets at the dry cleaner's bebop night of fear

.

dogs the howling the moon what sax riff can cleanse this light? frozen tundra thawed

.

black folks seem blacker Miles away from lost cities mute note held, pity

.

sorrow and pity golden rulers vast charade African drums beat

.

The all-night jazz fest stars off-chart and percussion Pharoah Sanders dreams

.

give it a good stir bang the wok slowly, spice it John Edgar Wideman

.

Some of these pieces first appeared in Jerry Jazz Musician magazine.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

