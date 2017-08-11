Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Solution to the "Korean Problem"

By       Message Rafe Pilgrim     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 8/11/17


Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The problem between the U.S and North Korea lies essentially with the leadership of both nations, as does the solution, the key to which is to bring both leaders closer together.

How to do this? What I would recommend is to drop them both onto an otherwise unpopulated island far distant from any other distractive humanity. In such a situation each of them would of necessity need to depend upon the other for the audience each so desperately needs, thereby ensuring neither would threaten the other -- nor us for that matter.

Now, by no means would we do this heartlessly. Once a month, basic rations would be parachuted in, along with orange hair dye for the one, and extra sharp clippers to tend to the "do" of the other. Also, annually, the one would get a symphonic recording of "Our Supreme Emperor's Godliness," accompanied by the soundtrack of a hundred intercontinental missile launches, and the other a Triple-X size crimson necktie and a jacket with conveniently no extraneous front buttons to bother with.

In the meantime, we common citizens of both nations could finally bask in the peace now currently threatened by both leaderships, and perhaps even actually experience the thus far denied "fellowship of man," and even approach realizing the teachings of our Prince of Peace.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Leaving behind a treacherous government now addicted to perpetual war, its limitlessly greedy and power-lusting masters, as well as the retarded albeit smirky Republicans and their evermore clonish Democrat colleagues, a braindead electorate (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Military to Police American Civilians!?

Hillary Insufficiently Lesser-Evil

Republican-Democrat Inc. vs the People

The Mass Atrocities We Allow and Pay For

Beware the Lesser-Evil-Choice Canard

Facts or Fiction on the Wall Street Occupation

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 