Smoking rates decline in Cambodia but challenges remain to #endTobacco

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

New study findings show that the number of tobacco smokers in Cambodia has declined by one-fifth during the 2014-2021 period. However, to end tobacco use, which remains the single largest preventable cause of diseases and untimely deaths, stronger urgent actions are needed in Cambodia, and globally.

Findings of Cambodia's National Adults Tobacco Survey 2021 show that overall cigarette-smoking prevalence has come down from 16.6% in 2014to 13.04% in 2021. There was a 6.93% decrease in cigarette smoking prevalence among men (from 32.3% in 2014 to 25.37% in 2021). Cigarette-smoking prevalence among women also reduced from 2.4% in 2014 to 2.05% in 2021.

"These positive results reflect the success of the comprehensive tobacco control legislation and sustained whole-of-government efforts. The Union remains committed to building its partnership with the Ministry of Health, as well as other national and international partners, forpromoting tobacco control and ultimately ending tobacco use," said Dr Tara Singh Bam, Asia Pacific Director of International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union).

Agrees Dr Chhordaphea Chea, Director of the National Center for Health Promotion, Ministry of Health, Cambodia: "The results of this surveyshow that Cambodia is on the right track in tobacco control and it's time to make innovative efforts to bring down smoking prevalence significantly."

Most Cambodian people support stronger tobacco control

Attitudes of Cambodian people are also changing, with 95% of the survey respondents supporting an increase in cigarette tax, and 95.75% supporting an increase in the price of tobacco products.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
Tell A Friend