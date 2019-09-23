 
 
Life Arts

Slipping

Monhegan Island, Maine
Monhegan Island, Maine
(Image by Navin75)   Details   DMCA

I sit on the rocks by the waves
The raw waves
The wild black rocks
The islanders say be careful

The black rocks can be slippery
And if you slip . . .
I sit on the black rocks
Near the clamor of waves

They rise up like mountains
Menacing
And collapse into white chaos
Of foam

Surging a little closer each time
I talk to the waves
And I talk to the rocks
I tell them I love them

This is a good place to talk
With the island behind me
The black rocks do not side
With island or sea

I say things I have said before
And I say things
That are just between me and the sea
And if tears come

That is because
I have slipped into grief
But the rocks will not betray me
The sea will not betray me

They know that
Everything makes sense here
And that soon
I will slip away

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic
 

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 