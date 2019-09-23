

Monhegan Island, Maine

The black rocks can be slippery

And if you slip . . .

I sit on the black rocks

Near the clamor of waves



They rise up like mountains

Menacing

And collapse into white chaos

Of foam



Surging a little closer each time

I talk to the waves

And I talk to the rocks

I tell them I love them



This is a good place to talk

With the island behind me

The black rocks do not side

With island or sea



I say things I have said before

And I say things

That are just between me and the sea

And if tears come



That is because

I have slipped into grief

But the rocks will not betray me

The sea will not betray me



They know that

Everything makes sense here

And that soon

I will slip away