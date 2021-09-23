 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/23/21

Six Sonnets of the Bitterroot and Pain

By   No comments, 2 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
bitterroot
bitterroot
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

In the Beginning was the Word, you dig?

- toilet stall wall Toledo, no "Nietzsche is Peachy" found

'studies in animal cracker lust, part 5'
'studies in animal cracker lust, part 5'
(Image by jeffc5000)   Details   DMCA

I.

Am I thinkin the same thing I'm thinkin?

I'll ask myself one day and maybe soon

when I'm beside myself: bus stop: blue moon,

waiting to leave the town of Rinky Dinkin

where puppets of the regime caterwaul

and bark like animal crackers, honkey clowns

with shape-shift frowns high on sniffing gluons,

do the White Man Stomp through DreamTime afterfall.

In this land of tea kettle tempests, small

abridgements of reality required,

minotaurs with mind control have been hired

to maim HaveYouOn faces in the mall.

Their bonny flag features the Union Jack

but has features of ISIS, fade to black.

'Ivy' Pete and His Limbomaniacs, 'Limbo Party''
'Ivy' Pete and His Limbomaniacs, 'Limbo Party''
(Image by Max Sparber)   Details   DMCA

II.

In the mean time, in a season without hope,

when time has lost its character and bleeds

away like Dali songs to chronoscope

the wretched waste of "souls" turned to sour weeds,

we lift new epiphanies and paradigms,

and pray to the Sun for a solar flare

that drives us from the hive with sad droned rhymes,

a harmony not our own that we share.

When I went fur burger on Sally Mae

to make her forgive my student debt loan,

it was with catches and, to my dismay,

required she reach a lost chord degree moan.

I owe so much, there's oh so much to pay!

My tongue's become a mattress, where I bay.

'Zebras running in the Serengeti'
'Zebras running in the Serengeti'
(Image by diana_robinson)   Details   DMCA

III.

I had a bowl of fresh flowers in bloom --

sprays like dilettantes across my table,

naked cheribimbos to mark our fall,

to mock our knowledge and taunt us, and call

after us about Satan's Cain, Abel

had it coming! and deserved his bop doom.

Course, being Satan's, Cain was a psychopath,

a dark Aries who killed a blonde Libra,

a tale that went on to inspire Wagner,

Dark Ages followed and then the Magna,

but you can't change the stripes of a zebra

and Cain took over. Now, you do the math.

Every time I whiff those cherry bimbos

I swoon into a multiverse of limbos.

'Which drag do you like? Either way, John Travolta's hair is fake.'
'Which drag do you like? Either way, John Travolta's hair is fake.'
(Image by feastoffun.com)   Details   DMCA

IV.

Batter and ravish my heart three-pronged God

and I'll beat the living sh*t out of you.

This ain't no fuckin Kenmore Square disco

where you act like a Travolta gig'lo

steal her, leave me all love's labors lost -- Oooo!

And shitfaced, nothing to show, faith a fraud.

To be honest with you, Sir, I'm lost, lapsed,

and don't need more dark negativities.

Elvis died, then You, dogmatists took over,

and now, I dunno, we seem to hover

between strange, fucked up relativities.

Ich will nicht mehr, was Du fur mich hast.

There were times when I worshipped sorrow's gaze

upward into a holy sunlit haze.

'like being in the Plato's cave'
'like being in the Plato's cave'
(Image by frafra2009)   Details   DMCA

V.

I have some kind of cancer and will die

alone and unshriven, but still I laugh

at the unfurled features of my sorrow,

the unspent tears that others want to borrow

like a cup of sugar too bitter to quaff:

I no longer even look at the sky.

If you could see what I've seen of shadows

behind the Plato's Caves of sleeping eyes,

too locked in lucid dreams to wonder why

the Real and the True have passed them all by,

then you would know an emptiness surprise

burrowed in the smile of Rachel Maddows.

I want off this blue thing, I am black

metastasized and won't be coming back.

'I Tried' Mary Tyler Moore in Chnage of Habit
'I Tried' Mary Tyler Moore in Chnage of Habit
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

VI.

O Father why have you forsaken me?

Why have you left me among such angeles

of depravity and arbitrary

power, such token local Mengeles,

choirs of vacant monotones who drone

their celebration of lifeless forces,

viral parasites who think that they own

bird song and quavering human voices?

Like Mary in Change of Habit, I tried,

I tried, but Elvis got in my way, too --

the pelvis, allure of tossed dainties -- I cried

slipping from venial to mortal. What's new?

Yeah, now I'm all forsaken; Godless, too,

stuck in a mind menagerie, or zoo.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet With French Commercial Breaks (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/23/2021
Sonnet: Why I Hate Chocolate Milk (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/22/2021
Sonnet: I Blame You, Lorraine (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/22/2021
View All 182 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet With French Commercial Breaks (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/23/2021
Sonnet: Why I Hate Chocolate Milk (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/22/2021
Sonnet: I Blame You, Lorraine (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/22/2021
View All 215 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Book Review: 2034:A Novel of the Next World War

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Dylan at 80: A Sonnet of Appreciation

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 