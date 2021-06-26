 
 
Six Sonnets in Search of the Ideal Feminine

Lou Andreas-Salome, with whip, and her two suitors, Paul Ree and Friedrich Nietzsche (1882)
(Image by johnny.guernica)   Details   DMCA

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

I.
O, it's all been confusing since Eden on --
lonely Adam wanting what his Father had:
Sophia in his arms. Saying, Look, Dad,
Are you done with that dumpling? Eve was born,
a spare rib for the ages, and saucy
insouciance that drove fallen Satan wild,
and he went all dicky Tao when she smiled!
An apple? No, Martini and Rossi!
Fig leaves, Exile, goodbye gay eternity,
and nine months later Original Sin:
swarthy Cain with devilish eyes checked in,
and then came Adam's Abel, not long to be.
Sophia Loren crazed Don Quixote --
I swooned, too, such beauty! such peyote!


.

II. Lou Andreas-Salome' drove him nuts, Russian emigre', mind of Minerva, an IQ up around the bend -- and guts? Nietzsche longed to wed and bed and serve her brilliance! Christ, the things Fritz would hear her say on long walks through black woods -- philology, psychoanalysis, Christians, Paul Ree -- he proposed, No! and an apology. It's said that Salome' had Nietzsche's head on a platter, the only She he'd woo; he danced to her tunes, Dionysian red, and handed her Apollo's ass whip, too. She became poor Rilke's Eurydice and pretended Orpheus was Nietzsche.

.

III.
I've spent my whole life looking at women --
I can't hide that fact. I'm a male gazer
par excellance, questing for the Ideal,
Lohengrin aching for ethereal --
-- That's sweet, she yawned, my words didn't faze her,
some men think we're pools where sperm go swimmin'.
With a tongue like that who wouldn't love her?
Just coming up on the Seven Year itch
my grail was wilting, mind all ennui,
and she, too, was damned anxious to be free --
my clewful Ariadne had turned witch,
and she accused me of being 'above' her.
I don't know any more; just shrug and laugh
to think one of us was the better half.


.

IV.
Where would you begin the quest for beauty?
In some reader-response Eden perplexed
by time and ghost values? Art? Intertexted
knee jerks and false paens to lost duty?
Some people equate beauty with Truth, Light,
and balanced proportions, grosse fugues with t*ts,
mathematical equations, qbits,
the eruption of consciousness, first sight.
Me, I'm a cathedral man, like the bones
of the nave, the painted dome and the Cross,
the horror of extinction, shadow tones,
the wages of sin, prophets and their loss.
My mother was the first Notre Dame church.
Now I'm drained of beauty, ashen as Lurch.


.

V.
Post-modern love has let me down big time;
if all is relative, then so am I,
good only so long as my harp is in tune.
No love is safe under the dark new moon,
not a f*cking thing sacred in the sky.
No longer know the meaning of sublime.
Yesterday I saw a YouTube upload --
a parade of swishing sashay buttocks,
perfect Ideals you'd never walk beside,
poop chutes you see yourself a turd inside,
near-naked chastity belts with padlocks,
your inner bouncer, Hey Jack, hit the road.
So, I'm on the road now, bottle of Jack,
heading for the catwalks of Hackensack.


.

VI.
If it were up to me we'd cum and merge,
spontaneously combust, nova free,
the little death would take our breath and purge
the scourge of our materiality.
Our interpenetrating molecules
like wild micro galaxies colliding,
rock and roll with the family jewels,
coming down fast, brassy trombone sliding.
What are you gonna do? If love were real
it'd be like an opium dream, all bliss
forever; f*ck and die; transfigured seal
all wrapped in one long swashbuckling kiss.
Beats me why we're here and where we're going
or why you reach a high and start slowing.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

