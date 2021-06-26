Lou Andreas-Salome, with whip, and her two suitors, Paul Ree and Friedrich Nietzsche (1882)
(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA
Six Sonnets in Search of the Ideal Feminine
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
|
Life Arts H4'ed 6/26/21
|
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
.
II. Lou Andreas-Salome' drove him nuts, Russian emigre', mind of Minerva, an IQ up around the bend -- and guts? Nietzsche longed to wed and bed and serve her brilliance! Christ, the things Fritz would hear her say on long walks through black woods -- philology, psychoanalysis, Christians, Paul Ree -- he proposed, No! and an apology. It's said that Salome' had Nietzsche's head on a platter, the only She he'd woo; he danced to her tunes, Dionysian red, and handed her Apollo's ass whip, too. She became poor Rilke's Eurydice and pretended Orpheus was Nietzsche.
.
.
.
.
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
