Six Pack of Sonnets: My Secret Sharers, My Life of Luxury

by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I: Secret Sharers
.
I shuffle, bored, the sinking ship of state
sails due east in a sea, Gallo wine red,
brown noses with brown bags call the deck bed,
all around me is iniquity, hate
in the eyes of passersby, Gödel stairs
every which way and loose, up and down;
Gus in the tower duckrabbit blackbrown,
but who the f*ck has time to split those hairs?
17 stories of happy people --
a mall asea turned Auschwitz:
kristallnacht defenestrations, and t*ts,
chase scenes up and down the seaswash steeple.
Beside myself, my own secret sharer,
a soft simmer day, without a carer.
.
II: Mature Age Wasteland
.
Captain Eliot was the consummate a**hole,
who beat his wife repeatedly with verse;
she suffered as through a hysteric's curse --
Wasteland muse and siren, wide Sarcasso
Sea all ashimmer with plastic disease
no breaker can chop its way through to rhymes.
And Virginia wanted to ring Tom's chimes
for popping Viv's wine and leaving her lees.
Tom and Ezra in the captain's tower
fighting*, missed out on maids who sang to them,
seaweed leis and shimmies, angels pro tem,
as they fought oer poetical power.
Well, I'm drowning in consciousness, burbling,
"Helb mwe um dwowneen imb Woke." Disturbing.
.
III: Enron Is Evil in Mr. Robot
.
The Enron ship fell down a flight of stairs
and bankers laughed all the way to themselves,
tinkling, jingling like little savage elves,
and the rest of us shrugged and said, Who cares?
On the Ship of Fools, Katherine Anne Porter,
entertained the Nazis -- slaves in the hold
foretold of schweinhunden seas ahead, gold
locks, blue eyes guard the Valhalla border.
Now ancient Ice is breaking and melting,
Inuits can no longer intuit;
their noses fall off when they kiss. O thit!
and ol' Station Zebra takes a pelting.
Bob said, When Quinn gets here, we'll jump for joy,
and, at world's end, we'll still cry, It's a boy!
.
IV: Luxury Cabin Fever
.
So many folks packed in like sardines;
wall-to-wall perspiration -- scent of sea
saved us from ourselves, savages roiling;
junior geezers emojied recoiling
gestures, and some said, This would suck for free!
But f*ck 'em all: I voted Nader Greens.
Shoulda eschewed the luxury liner
though, my timeshare cabin had been abused
and, sure, there were sea sights -- vast waves of phlegm.
Yet Anne was demure, a real fatal femme
in that certain light, late of day, j'accused
of unpeeling me to McCoy Tyner.
The always rough and ready seas obl ahged.
Outside they squabbled, like Muslims unhadjed.
.
V: Roll Out the Barrels
.
When men play submarines and destroyers,
How deep is your love? charges seem to ask,
and some torpedo has the right answer.
Sometimes the situation has cancer
though; love goes astray, not up to the task --
Lusitanias sink, and it's lawyers.
I once sailed from Istanbul to Izmir
to check out the wise and so ancient world,
sure she'd bend down low to coo in my ear,
but the service sector filled me with fear
some post-mod Turk spat, a bottle was hurled,
and I ran, and he laughed, Look at the queer!
I took in the briny breath of the sea
on the trip back back from living history.
.
VI: Bogie Double Bogies
.
Ol' Ahab was obsessed with a sperm whale
and cried, Where the f*ck are my strawberries?
And obsessives, when they get on a roll,
go all Canon and rant about the "soul"
and mates laugh and clap, make with the merries,
sing shanties and tell a long involved tale.
And Ol' Ahab got so bent out of shape,
the fellas sailed for the nearest chiro;
he wouldn't help the tars with Cap'n gism;
he was sold as abstract expressionism
and private Melville took out his biro,
while the salty ones proceeded to vape.
I'd say heaps, but I'm no Bartleby whore,
and I strongly prefer to say no more.
* inspired by Dylan's "Desolation Row"
(Article changed on Aug 29, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT)