Sins of the Father are then visited upon the Sons: The Saga of the Aspartame-Rumsfeld Plague



Aspartamo Ministerio de Salud Chile El aspartame fue descubierto en 1965 por James M. Schlatter. l estaba trabajando sobre una droga contra las lceras y derram por accidente, algo de ...

Above is the Ministry of Health in Chile's cover illustration from their report on aspartame's effects; in due course, I will post their video, all in Spanish

Informant Terry Riggs worked for Searle on their ranch:

"At the parties hosted by the Searle family, there was only booze and Diet Coke to drink. When others told the Searles that it was bad for them, they continued to use it. Perhaps they were trying to justify themselves. Bill and Sally were married; Bill died of brain cancer, (and he was the primary driving force behind the approval for aspartame). They had two daughters, Louise and Scotty,"

"Fred was Bill's brother, he died of brain cancer, and I never met Fred. Sue Dixon and Bill Searle were siblings, Wes Dixon had seizures and died, cause of death? Wes was married to Sue Dixon (who had severe seizures and later died).

Bill Searle owned Maggie Creek Ranch; I was the cowboss for the last 7 years that I was there when Bill was in the last stages off his cancer; it was hushed up but from a good source we heard that he really suffered."

Dr. Martini: I was told it was not an easy death, and then they tried to cover it up so the public wouldn't know that two of the Searles died from the very product they professed to protect and had always championed as "safe."

This was reported extensively in the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Times, the Jewish Telegraph Agency, et. alia, but here summed by the University of Geneva Art Law Center in Switzerland:

The heirs of Holocaust victims Friedrich and Louise Gutmann, Nick and Simon Goodman and Lili Gutmann, filed a claim against Daniel Searle. Searle was the owner of the painting "Landscape with Smokestacks" by Edgar Degas and was a Trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago, where the painting was on loan. The painting was allegedly looted by the Nazis during the Second World War. After four years of litigation, the parties agreed to share the ownership of the painting. The Gutmann heirs' interest in the ownership was bought by the Art Institute of Chicago.

From the Washington Post:

In July 1975, the then-FDA commissioner, Dr. Alexander M. Schmidt, testified at a Senate hearing that "recent investigations by the agency have raised questions about Searle Laboratory's conduct of animal experiments and their reporting of data...."





