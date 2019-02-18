 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sins of the Father are then visited upon the Sons: The Saga of the Aspartame-Rumsfeld Plague

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 13 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/18/19

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)

Aspartamo Ministerio de Salud Chile El aspartame fue descubierto en 1965 por James M. Schlatter. l estaba trabajando sobre una droga contra las lceras y derram por accidente, algo de ...
Aspartamo Ministerio de Salud Chile El aspartame fue descubierto en 1965 por James M. Schlatter. l estaba trabajando sobre una droga contra las lceras y derram por accidente, algo de ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: psicodarck)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Above is the Ministry of Health in Chile's cover illustration from their report on aspartame's effects; in due course, I will post their video, all in Spanish

>>>>

This article was brought into being by Dr. Betty Martini, Founder Mission Possible International, with added insights by OpEdNews author, Stephen Fox

Informant Terry Riggs worked for Searle on their ranch:

- Advertisement -

"At the parties hosted by the Searle family, there was only booze and Diet Coke to drink. When others told the Searles that it was bad for them, they continued to use it. Perhaps they were trying to justify themselves. Bill and Sally were married; Bill died of brain cancer, (and he was the primary driving force behind the approval for aspartame). They had two daughters, Louise and Scotty,"

"Fred was Bill's brother, he died of brain cancer, and I never met Fred. Sue Dixon and Bill Searle were siblings, Wes Dixon had seizures and died, cause of death? Wes was married to Sue Dixon (who had severe seizures and later died).

Bill Searle owned Maggie Creek Ranch; I was the cowboss for the last 7 years that I was there when Bill was in the last stages off his cancer; it was hushed up but from a good source we heard that he really suffered."

- Advertisement -

>>>>

Dr. Martini: I was told it was not an easy death, and then they tried to cover it up so the public wouldn't know that two of the Searles died from the very product they professed to protect and had always championed as "safe."

Stephen Fox: How telling that in 1996, heirs to concentration camp Holocaust victims, heirs of Friedrich Gutmann, sued Searle in connection with a Degas painting, "Smokestacks," they claimed had been seized from their family in WWII. This claim resulted in the first settlement concerning Nazi looted art in America.

This was reported extensively in the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Times, the Jewish Telegraph Agency, et. alia, but here summed by the University of Geneva Art Law Center in Switzerland:

The heirs of Holocaust victims Friedrich and Louise Gutmann, Nick and Simon Goodman and Lili Gutmann, filed a claim against Daniel Searle. Searle was the owner of the painting "Landscape with Smokestacks" by Edgar Degas and was a Trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago, where the painting was on loan. The painting was allegedly looted by the Nazis during the Second World War. After four years of litigation, the parties agreed to share the ownership of the painting. The Gutmann heirs' interest in the ownership was bought by the Art Institute of Chicago.

click here

>>>>>

From the Washington Post:

- Advertisement -
"For Searle, challenges to aspartame were only one of several corporate headaches in the mid-'70s. In 1975 (at the request of Ohio's US Senator Howard Metzenbaum), a Senate subcommittee opened hearings into complaints about the claims Searle had made to the FDA to win approval of various new products including aspartame.

In July 1975, the then-FDA commissioner, Dr. Alexander M. Schmidt, testified at a Senate hearing that "recent investigations by the agency have raised questions about Searle Laboratory's conduct of animal experiments and their reporting of data...."


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 31 fans, 373 articles, 262 quicklinks, 2783 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Like the many facets of a diamond, the staggering truth of the forced approval for aspartame in 1981, engineered by Donald Rumsfeld, continues in more and more ways to manifest its many horrifying genocidal ramifications.


Ever wonder how and why Ronald Reagan ended up with the most dreaded neurodegenerative illness of all, Alzheimer's? Did all of those sugar free Jelly Beans laced with aspartame have something to do with it? Hmmmm. Who brought them to him so dutifully, anyway?


Clearly, the 2019 USA President won't fix this, given his 12 Diet Cokes a day habit, unless he suddenly "sees the light" and goes on one of his rampages against the chemical that he and most prior presidents have been consuming for the decades since 1981.


Recently, it was widely reported that Donald Trump wouldn't even get up to get it, but would just push a button summonsing his staff to bring him another can.


Maybe enough embarrassing bad press about this habit has made him cut down from 12 a day?


One can only hope that a future president will lead this effort back to overhauling the corrupt FDA, and if not, the people themselves, through their 2 Senators and their member of Congress.


The bodies have been piling up for decades as well, and sooner or later, we may see more court cases, depending on how the Bayer/Monsanto/Roundup/Glyphosate case is adjudicated further, perhaps depending on how the various courts of appeal rule.


At times, it seems that the most significant developments in consumer protection most often come through judicial decisions. Is that the modus operandi with which we are stuck, as a nation?

Submitted on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at 3:47:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 