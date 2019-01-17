 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shut down the war machine! : Saving America and the World by Slashing US Military Spending

By       Message Dave Lindorff       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   7 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/17/19

Author 63
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)
- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff


From flickr.com: Lancer bombers and F/A-18 Super Hornets fly over the JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS ISE (DDH-182), front, and the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. {MID-342964}
The US Pacific Fleet -- hundreds of billions of dollars flying and sailing in formation
(Image by Official U.S. Navy Imagery)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The time has come to cut the US military down to size.

- Advertisement -

Last November, the Pentagon admitted what critics have known for years: It cannot pass an audit that would let Congress, the media and taxpayers know what it does with the trillions of dollars that have been lavished on war and preparing for war by this country.

By all accounts, the US accounts for more than a third of all global military spending. The next biggest spender on its military, China, only spends a fifth as much as the US. And remember, as a full-fledged police state and a country whose peripheral provinces have to be kept under tight military control lest they move towards independence from Beijing, much of China's huge military is actually involved not in threatening other countries or even defending China, but in maintaining government control domestically. Russia's military spending, which actually declined last year, spends less than tiny Saudi Arabia, which can't even control tiny neighboring Yemen without vast assistance and military aid from the United States.

Let's be honest: The United States faces no significant threat from any nation in the world.

- Advertisement -

Sure I know: Russia and even China have nuclear weapons that, if launched en masse at the US could destroy this country. But everyone knows such an action would be to commit national suicide. With its vast nuclear arsenal stowed in patrolling submarines, in protected silos ready to be fired off in minutes, and in bases around the world, including some quite close to China's and Russia's borders, the US not only could destroy both countries many times over in response, but is actually able and prepared to attack either country or both countries first, perhaps even preventing them from retaliating successfully (See Michio Kaku's and Daniel Axelrod's excellent and terrifying book To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon's Secret War Plans which, using secret US documents, exposes how for decades beginning even before the end of WWII the US prepared and is still preparing for a first-strike, all-out attack to kill hundreds of millions and totally destroy both Russia and China while preventing any significant counter-attack).

The reality is that it is the US which is the most threatening and destabilizing force in the world today. It is US military spending, and the US role as the world's largest arms merchant, selling and giving away more than 34% of all weapons and military equipment in the global arms market to a total of 98 countries, that drives global military spending. Russia, at a puny 22% of all arms sales, is distinctly second rate in the world arms market.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 12 quicklinks, 1767 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The fascist ideal of "Full Spectrum Dominance" and "Global Hegemony" are so entrenched in the neocons and neoliberal elites who run things that only a collapse of the current government will forestall human extinction and only by years or possibly decades. Right now, it is hard to know whether old age or climate change will end this phase and it is easy to see I have no chance to stop either, so eat, drink and be merry. What are the happiest, most cheerful things I can do in my remaining years?

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 8:00:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 9 quicklinks, 2846 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Watch the Rams v Saints game Sunday.

Beyond that... we'll see.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 9:46:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 1292 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I agree with this article almost in its entirety. (My niggles? I wouldn't call a 22% share of world arms sales trifling, especially given that many of Russia's arms systems appear to offer better value for money than their American equivalents. Also, the UK and France have begun slowly sabotaging their once exemplary healthcare systems, I suspect with the goal of turning them into private cash cows like the US system.)

However, I can think of one "rational" justification for our grossly outsize military. (Not legitimate. Not conscionable. "Rational.") Over the course of the past three decades we've offshored much of our industrial capacity, allowed our infrastructure to rot, stopped educating our workforce, gutted the middle class, impoverished the working class, stopped taxing the rich, and paid for everything by borrowing and running the printing presses. I suspect that the only thing preventing an abrupt collapse in the value of the US dollar is that our military is forcing -- whether by veiled threats, overt threats, or actual war -- a critical mass of countries to trade in dollars. Saddam threatened to sell Iraqi oil for euros, and the US military (and its poodles in the Coalition of the Willing) destroyed Iraq. Gaddafi planned to set up a gold-backed African currency for African trade, borrowing, and investment, and the US military (and its poodles in NATO) destroyed Libya. (Ironically, American sanctions are at the same time inducing other countries to switch to other currencies for trade, borrowing, and investment.)

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 8:19:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 1292 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to PCM:   New Content

Mind you, given our government's abysmal stewardship of our public long-term strategic interests, I expect a substantial decline in our economic place in the world to happen within my lifetime regardless. (Well -- unless I have a major medical need that I cannot afford to get treatment for. Then it will happen not too long after my death.) I think our military hegemony is only deterring an abrupt and immediate collapse. We'll probably recover either way, more or less, eventually -- especially if we have a revolution -- but in the meantime, defense and intelligence contractors are making money hand over fist, so why rock the boat? Amirite? Amirite? /s

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 8:19:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2754 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
YOU CAN'T SAY IT ANY CLEARER THAN THIS, DAVE. WE ARE THE GILETS JAUNE.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 9:23:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 129 articles, 572 quicklinks, 1656 comments, 45 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I'm lobbying the Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D, 9th CD WA) to rein in military waste. I am his constituent, and he is aware of the issue of Pentagon waste and is working on it. See


Resolution about US military spending, for Rep. Adam Smith

and the references therein.


Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 11:43:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 2027 comments, 6 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Too bad the US military / Pentagon and the White House weren't shut down.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 11:59:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 