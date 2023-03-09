Should The Left Embrace Preparedness Culture?

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from shadowproof.com by Luke Ottenhof

A few days after a massive power outage in North Carolina in early December, Margaret Killjoy shared a thread on preparedness in response to the outages. Alongside the usual emergency supplies like extra water, batteries, medicine, heat sources, and food, Killjoy noted something not usually included in preparedness toolkits: "organize against the far right so that they are less capable of shooting up power stations."

Killjoy, an author and musician who lives in the mountains of West Virginia, hosts the anarchist prepping podcast Live Like The World Is Dying. Since its creation just before the pandemic began, it has grown into a valuable and widely-accessed resource for people wondering how to deal with any number of emergencies in their communities.

The recent sabotages of power stations across the United States, along with increasing rates of climate-related infrastructure devastation, have prompted people to wonder: what do we do if the lights go out in our community? Killjoy says the answer is simple. We need to embrace preparedness culture.

The reasons behind the North Carolina power outage are still officially unknown, but some locals believe that it was part of a far-right protest against a drag show in nearby Southern Pines. (LGBTQ+ people in the area reported feeling a heightened sense of fear after the blackouts.) The outages are part of an uptick in targeting of energy infrastructure across the United States, responsibility for some of which has been taken by neo-Nazi and far-right groups.

Killjoy says that intentional attacks on utilities infrastructure from fascist groups can be understood as "an accelerationist technique" and part of a far-right strategy of pushing society to a breaking point to encourage social collapse. In the vacuum and chaos, she says, these groups believe they can seize power.

This isn't the first time the idea has emerged in the United States; it's practically a national playbook. Charles Manson's Helter Skelter theory promoted social breakdown leading to a race war. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, author and activist scott crow documented how gangs of white vigilantes were perpetrating racist violence amid the chaos. (Multiracial communities quickly organized to defend against the attacks, and the white supremacists went back underground.) Back in December 2020, a neo-Nazi-led plot to wreck the power grid was foiled in Colorado, and last year, Canadian and American white supremacists planned a mass murder that they hoped would start a race war.

While Killjoy says it's unlikely these tactics would succeed given how extreme they are and modern America's tactical preference for systemic disenfranchisement over racist violence, the tenor and visibility of fascism in America via culture war attacks on marginalized communities suggests a need for heightened vigilance.

For decades, the pop culture archetype of the prepper has been colorfully right-wing and individualist: a paranoid, libertarian recluse stockpiling weapons, ammunition, and canned beans while waiting for some cataclysmic event. Killjoy says we've built up a "mythos of the loner who builds and hides in a bunker and eats camp food until their appendix bursts and they die." In this scenario, virtually all other people are viewed as a threat because of either malicious intent or desperation for access to resources.

This association has prevented people on the political left from engaging with preparedness culture, says Killjoy. "I think people are way too quick to give up cultural terrain to the right-wing," she says. "People are way too quick to be like, 'Oh, a right-wing person is interested in the following thing so I cannot be,' instead of saying, 'How is our take on this different?'"

Killjoy says the popular portrayal of prepping has also led people to neglect the real and worsening conditions of emergency around us. "We tend as a society to look at preppers as people who are waiting for nuclear winter or zombies, but by and large preparedness is about responding to disaster, and disaster is happening, even just in the United States, always," says Killjoy. "More people are starting to realize that they are less insulated from disaster than they grew up thinking that they are."

Killjoy says that even more than a bug-out bag packed with survival supplies, the single most important thing someone could consider doing is knowing who their neighbors are. That could mean being friends with them, or just being cordial, but it could also mean marking which ones aren't safe and who to avoid.

"During times of disaster, each other are the main things that we have," she says. "Knowing that ahead of time is at least as important as knowing where your secondary source of potable water is."

Similarly, Killjoy notes that halting the advance of the far-right is a communal task, not an individual one. That's why community defense is as critical as personal defense. Personal defense, says Killjoy, includes those things that an individual does to keep themself safe. For Killjoy, who has been doxxed and threatened by the far-right, that includes a handgun and concealed carry permit.

