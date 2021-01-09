 
 
Should Progressives Be Inspired by the DC Rioters?

In these pages, on January 3rd, Michael Moore asked an important question. He wondered "Why Are We Not Uprising?" His revolutionary issue was the lack of single-payer healthcare so relentlessly highlighted by the worldwide covid-19 pandemic. Why no revolution, he asked, when so many are dying from clearly remediable causes - when the vast majority of Americans want single-payer?

Response to Moore's article showed that he had indeed touched a revolutionary chord.

An Actual Uprising Ignored

But then last Wednesday, when an actual uprising took place, everyone, it seemed, wanted to join hands across the proverbial aisle separating left and right. They jointly lamented the shocking breakdown of law and order. (The "Rising's" Krystal Ball and Sagaar Enjeti provide an example of that shared reaction.)

Think about it, everyone said: the rioters actually "desecrated" the Capitol Building' "sacred" space! They broke some windows. They took selfies of themselves standing at the podium of the House of Representatives. They ransacked poor Nancy Pelosi's office! They forced Mitch McConnell and Co. to run for their lives.

Washington police and Capitol police responded with a wink and a nod.

Something similar (with important differences) happened this summer, when Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrators took to the streets. Theirs' was a largely peaceful uprising in the spirit of Martin Luther King. But then, agents provocateurs (and perhaps some demonstrators themselves) had the temerity to break into and loot Wal-Mart's "sacred" precincts. Windows were smashed; fires were set.

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Do you find it possible to see Wednesday's rioters in a constructive light? Are the parallels with BLM justified?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021 at 10:00:01 AM

Author 0
