

mashup image created from EPA logo and Canva.com free image

(Image by Rob Kall) Permission Details DMCA



I know there is a left wing knee-jerk reaction to privatization and towards defending big government. But we are living through a time when big government has been taken over by some of the most dangerous narcissists and psychopaths on the planet--politicians in thrall to billionaires and toxic corporations.

We need to privatize government to protect ourselves from Trump-appointed foxes in the henhouse.

That's usually something that conservative and corporations want, but now, we have a government that has been taken over by, despoiled by and infected by a psychopathic narcissist who allows decisions to be made by an extreme right wing bigot, Steve Bannon.

So the way that Americans need to protect themselves is to take a bottom up approach to privatizing government. Not privatize it so it is run by big corporations, as Republicans and corporatist Democrats routinely do, but privatize it so it is run by groups of responsible, respected individuals who are accountable to people.

They could even be elected in privately held but open elections. I think this is a new way of thinking. Correct me if I'm wrong and this is already being done.

We need to replace the EPA since it is no longer a trusted organization/institution. We need to replace health care organizations. We need to replace the Justice Department. I wouldn't be surprised, if these efforts take root, that the government agencies that we are defending ourselves us by privatizing, would go after the new privatized entities, accusing them of horrific crimes. But that shouldn't stop us.

Mike Bloomberg stated that we are, from the bottom up, going to keep going supporting the Paris accord, that he'd provide up to $15 million of the funds the US has drawn from supporting the UN efforts. He said, according to an NPR article,

"Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up -- and there isn't anything Washington can do to stop us," said Bloomberg , the former New York City mayor who now serves as the U.N.'s special envoy on cities and climate change. "Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.," Bloomberg said, "and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the U.S. made in Paris in 2015."

This week, Mr. Trump, the puppet through whom Steve Bannon dictates policy, will be talking about infrastructure. What he will be doing is doling out privatization opportunities to private companies. There's a huge difference between that predatory, extractive approach to privatization and what I am proposing.

The reality is that both Democrats and Republicans are, for the most part, more loyal to their corporate and billionaire donors than they are to the American people or the nation's commons. We must take action to protect ourselves, our national resources, and the planet.

The good news is that even some of the biggest corporations are stunned by Trump's grotesque actions and statements. They might even help such an effort in a benign, arms length way.

Another way we can bottom up "privatize" the government, at least the part related to the environment and the Paris accord, is to change our personal habits.

Boycott companies that support Trump and his messengers

Boycott companies that fund legislation that aims to make food and the environment healthier, like companies that supported the "Dark Act," which forbids states from passing GMO labeling laws.

Change our eating--consume less animal products

Next Page 1 | 2