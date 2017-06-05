Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Should Progressives Call for Privatizing Parts of Government?

By Rob Kall
Related Topic(s):

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/5/17

mashup image created from EPA logo and Canva.com free image
(Image by Rob Kall)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I know there is a left wing knee-jerk reaction to privatization and towards defending big government. But we are living through a time when big government has been taken over by some of the most dangerous narcissists and psychopaths on the planet--politicians in thrall to billionaires and toxic corporations.

We need to privatize government to protect ourselves from Trump-appointed foxes in the henhouse.

That's usually something that conservative and corporations want, but now, we have a government that has been taken over by, despoiled by and infected by a psychopathic narcissist who allows decisions to be made by an extreme right wing bigot, Steve Bannon.

So the way that Americans need to protect themselves is to take a bottom up approach to privatizing government. Not privatize it so it is run by big corporations, as Republicans and corporatist Democrats routinely do, but privatize it so it is run by groups of responsible, respected individuals who are accountable to people.

They could even be elected in privately held but open elections. I think this is a new way of thinking. Correct me if I'm wrong and this is already being done.

We need to replace the EPA since it is no longer a trusted organization/institution. We need to replace health care organizations. We need to replace the Justice Department. I wouldn't be surprised, if these efforts take root, that the government agencies that we are defending ourselves us by privatizing, would go after the new privatized entities, accusing them of horrific crimes. But that shouldn't stop us.

Mike Bloomberg stated that we are, from the bottom up, going to keep going supporting the Paris accord, that he'd provide up to $15 million of the funds the US has drawn from supporting the UN efforts. He said, according to an NPR article,

"Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up -- and there isn't anything Washington can do to stop us," said Bloomberg , the former New York City mayor who now serves as the U.N.'s special envoy on cities and climate change.

"Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.," Bloomberg said, "and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the U.S. made in Paris in 2015."

This week, Mr. Trump, the puppet through whom Steve Bannon dictates policy, will be talking about infrastructure. What he will be doing is doling out privatization opportunities to private companies. There's a huge difference between that predatory, extractive approach to privatization and what I am proposing.

The reality is that both Democrats and Republicans are, for the most part, more loyal to their corporate and billionaire donors than they are to the American people or the nation's commons. We must take action to protect ourselves, our national resources, and the planet.

The good news is that even some of the biggest corporations are stunned by Trump's grotesque actions and statements. They might even help such an effort in a benign, arms length way.

Another way we can bottom up "privatize" the government, at least the part related to the environment and the Paris accord, is to change our personal habits.

Boycott companies that support Trump and his messengers

Boycott companies that fund legislation that aims to make food and the environment healthier, like companies that supported the "Dark Act," which forbids states from passing GMO labeling laws.

Change our eating--consume less animal products

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s):

Bill Johnson

  New Content

Rob said: "We need to privatize government to protect ourselves from Trump-appointed foxes in the henhouse."

Actually Rob it is the other way around. Privatizing removes public protections.

I am going to have to disagree with you on this one...

You are helping us right wingers by privatizing...

Just sayin'...

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 3:36:24 PM

Rob Kall

getting disagreement from Bill Johnson-- gives the a sense I'm on to something.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 5:07:48 PM

911TRUTH

Absolutely not. I just heard this morning that the Thief in Chief wants to 'privatize' the FAA.

I wish everyone would start using the term Profitize instead of Privatize, because that's all it is. Corporations making a profit off of tax payers. It removes all the BS from the benign term, privatize.

The masses have been brainwashed into believing that privatization is more efficient. It's not. It just cuts services to increase profits and make the CEO's even more filthy rich than what they are.




Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 4:50:50 PM

