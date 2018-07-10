 
 
Shaun King Wins, with Removal of Lewd Racist San Bernardino County Deputy District Attorney

By Stephen Fox

Breaking news: This has happened as we wanted it to be done! I blasted this all over the key Facebook groups this morning, and as of early this afternoon, this racist bigot was gone (i.e. "put on leave")!


San Bernardino County prosecutor put on leave after offensive social media posts Los Angeles Times:

Newsweek:

CALIFORNIA PROSECUTOR WHO QUESTIONED WHY MAXINE WATERS HADN'T BEEN SHOT SUSPENDED BY SAN BERNARDINO D.A.

Washington Post: Prosecutor who reportedly suggested Maxine Waters be shot is placed on leave

New York Times:

California Prosecutor Put on Leave After Negative Comments About Maxine Waters

Shaun King: 10,000 for Justice | Real Justice PAC Please visit and support us at 10000forjustice.com Song title .5.89 Bill. - .?Composed.? by R.?ay Angry .?and Tony Royster Jr..? .?.?---- Ray Angry is a world ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Real Justice)   Permission   Details   DMCA
a moving discussion by journalist shaun king CALIFORNIA PROSECUTOR WONDERS WHY 'GHETTO' MAXINE WATERS HASN'T BEEN SHOT

A personal note from Shaun King: As you already know, prosecutors and district attorneys are the gatekeepers of America's criminal justice system. No single person plays a larger role in the machine of mass incarceration. That's why when we see a bad actor in this system, we have to call them out.

Today, that man is Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem of San Bernardino, California. He basically runs the huge DA's office there and prosecutes more people than anyone else in the county. Let me tell you what he recently posted about Rep. Maxine Waters on social media. I apologize in advance for the vulgarity.

He said: "Being a loud-mouthed c-word in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this b---h by now." Yeah. He said that. To be clear, he doesn't even deny it. He has a long history of being deeply bigoted and offensive online. Those are his actual words.

And this man is expected to give equal and fair justice to all? To women? To communities of color? That's impossible. Any man who not only thinks like that, but is bold enough to share it publicly, is a danger to us all.

He should've been fired immediately! PERIOD.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

This idea of putting in top notch progressive district attorneys to replace good old boys and racists who look the other way and decline to prosecute when bigot cops kill people of color for no reason, thus allowing them to get away with it.


Please make the calls and send the emails he asks for in this article. Thank you!



