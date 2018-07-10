- Advertisement -





Newsweek:

Washington Post: Prosecutor who reportedly suggested Maxine Waters be shot is placed on leave

New York Times:

Shaun King: 10,000 for Justice | Real Justice PAC

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Real Justice) Permission Details DMCA



A personal note from Shaun King: As you already know, prosecutors and district attorneys are the gatekeepers of America's criminal justice system. No single person plays a larger role in the machine of mass incarceration. That's why when we see a bad actor in this system, we have to call them out.

Today, that man is Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem of San Bernardino, California. He basically runs the huge DA's office there and prosecutes more people than anyone else in the county. Let me tell you what he recently posted about Rep. Maxine Waters on social media. I apologize in advance for the vulgarity.

He said: "Being a loud-mouthed c-word in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this b---h by now." Yeah. He said that. To be clear, he doesn't even deny it. He has a long history of being deeply bigoted and offensive online. Those are his actual words.

And this man is expected to give equal and fair justice to all? To women? To communities of color? That's impossible. Any man who not only thinks like that, but is bold enough to share it publicly, is a danger to us all.

He should've been fired immediately! PERIOD.

