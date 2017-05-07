Refresh  

Shattering the Political Paradigm

Detail from cover of original book by Hobbes
(Image by public domain)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The first thing needed in becoming a mature and responsible individual human being is to not allow the 'bigness' and mystery of reality itself to metamorphose one into a fear/guilt-controlled, helpless bug like Kafka's Gregor Samsa. If this happens then one will be at the mercy of the powerful 'humans' who have discovered that frightened little bug-people (most people) can be socially, politically and economically controlled and exploited through the manipulation of this condition of chronic fear. Actually, Gregor Samasa shows some sensitivity and awareness in his condition while the others around him, who are actually already bug-people themselves, do not. They are compliant bugs with no resistance in the form of anxiety.

If one develops a proper relationship with reality itself, then dealing with the problem of the royal vampire-power-bugs on the upper levels of the hierarchical superstructure of society becomes a different matter. To live as a human being with equality of voice and equality of responsibility in society one must first be a human being with equality of voice and responsibility. So it begins with one's own identity-forming relationship with reality.

The most important thing about proper identity is that it is not a static and set reality. It is an ever-evolving reality of consciousness that requires unrelenting courage and creativity to survive. True human identity is constantly dying and being reborn as something more than what it was. In order for this reality to be followed society itself must have the same pliable vitality as the individuals that constitute it. The evolving, creative individuals are the society. This means that the ordering principles cannot be monolithic such as the current political paradigm is. Therefore it is our human, reality-loyal duty to shatter the political paradigm. To shatter something is to break it down into a multitude of pieces. What keeps these pieces from being mere unrelated fragments is the goal involved. The multitude of pieces is the multitude of human individuals who are together seeking the one goal of reality as realization of conscious life.

The current political paradigm is an incurably monolithic hierarchical structure with the purpose of fear-based control and denial of human reality. It is designed to satiate the nihilistic lust of vampires. That is its only purpose. This leviathan of suicidal stasis must be chopped up into the food of the feast of evolving reality.

This is our project: Shattering The Political Paradigm

This is an introduction to a forthcoming series of articles that will be sub-titled under the rubric of our project title given above.

American writer/artist. Anarchist.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arlan Ebel

What is the value of the human individual?

