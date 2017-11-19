Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shame on VA Dog Labs

By       Message Suzana Megles     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

I wish that I could have sent with this post the beautiful/sad picture of USMC veteran Joey Jones who appeared at this WhiteCoatWaste.org site. He is pictured sitting on a couch revealing his two leg prostheses. Even so, a big smile is on his face I imagine because there are also two black dogs sitting with him--one on each side. And he also has a message for the Cleveland VA lab officials -- END THE SHAMEFUL DOG TESTS.

So good to read. Here is a veteran without whole legs and he tells the VA -- stop experimenting on dogs! God bless him, and I hope there are also other veterans who agree with him as well. And certainly many of us non-veterans want to see this carnage stopped.

- Advertisement -

WCW recently sued the Stokes Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The VA refuses to release details about its deadly taxpayer-funded experiments on dozens of dogs. These dogs were characterized as "friendly," "shy" and "submissive."

- Advertisement -

They even used hound puppies less than a year old. If this were not bad enough, they also mentioned that there are two other VA facilities still conducting painful experimentations on dogs.

While reading this I was taken back to the '80s and '90s when I worked for the City of Cleveland in the License Division. The health inspectors came in regularly to check on whether anyone who sold food had a food license. So, I often talked with one of them about his work. One time he told me that during one of his inspections at the Cleveland Clinic he saw that a whole floor was devoted to animal experimentation. He knew I would be devastated and crestfallen to find this out, and he was right.

Thankfully, this past summer the House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation to defund the Department of Veterans Affairs' most painful and wasteful dog experiments. The internet provides a look at some of these outstanding Waste Warriors in Congress who gave impassioned speeches in support of this legislation.

One of these compassionate legislators pictured was Rep. David Brat of Virginia. God bless him and all the others who spoke against this VA dog cruelty.

- Advertisement -

I hope and pray that all three of the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers have gotten the message loud and clear and will stop using poor defenseless dogs in cruel research.

Today there are many non-animal protocols which can be utilized. I am surprised and disappointed that they haven't clued in on this. There is no excuse for ignorance--especially when it comes to needless dog suffering.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 