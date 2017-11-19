- Advertisement -

I wish that I could have sent with this post the beautiful/sad picture of USMC veteran Joey Jones who appeared at this WhiteCoatWaste.org site. He is pictured sitting on a couch revealing his two leg prostheses. Even so, a big smile is on his face I imagine because there are also two black dogs sitting with him--one on each side. And he also has a message for the Cleveland VA lab officials -- END THE SHAMEFUL DOG TESTS.

So good to read. Here is a veteran without whole legs and he tells the VA -- stop experimenting on dogs! God bless him, and I hope there are also other veterans who agree with him as well. And certainly many of us non-veterans want to see this carnage stopped.

- Advertisement -

WCW recently sued the Stokes Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The VA refuses to release details about its deadly taxpayer-funded experiments on dozens of dogs. These dogs were characterized as "friendly," "shy" and "submissive."

- Advertisement -

They even used hound puppies less than a year old. If this were not bad enough, they also mentioned that there are two other VA facilities still conducting painful experimentations on dogs.

While reading this I was taken back to the '80s and '90s when I worked for the City of Cleveland in the License Division. The health inspectors came in regularly to check on whether anyone who sold food had a food license. So, I often talked with one of them about his work. One time he told me that during one of his inspections at the Cleveland Clinic he saw that a whole floor was devoted to animal experimentation. He knew I would be devastated and crestfallen to find this out, and he was right.

Thankfully, this past summer the House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation to defund the Department of Veterans Affairs' most painful and wasteful dog experiments. The internet provides a look at some of these outstanding Waste Warriors in Congress who gave impassioned speeches in support of this legislation.

One of these compassionate legislators pictured was Rep. David Brat of Virginia. God bless him and all the others who spoke against this VA dog cruelty.

- Advertisement -

I hope and pray that all three of the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers have gotten the message loud and clear and will stop using poor defenseless dogs in cruel research.

Today there are many non-animal protocols which can be utilized. I am surprised and disappointed that they haven't clued in on this. There is no excuse for ignorance--especially when it comes to needless dog suffering.

Next Page 1 | 2