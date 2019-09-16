Sexism in American Hip-Hop Culture



The B-word

(Image by Vacacion) Details DMCA



The word "b*tch" as applied to a woman is on the fourteenth place in the frequency of mentioning in the texts of foreign and domestic rappers. In a world where the struggle for feminists is not for life, but for death, where the #MeToo movement triumphs and views on masculinity are revised, rap has for many years remained a territory to which these trends not only hardly reach, but also deviate from them get away with the representatives of this genre. The author of samizdat Nikita Smirnov understands how the sexist language of hip-hop was formed, how the feminists are gradually trampled into it, and why the new rhetoric does not threaten him yet.



Kendrick Lamar was the first rapper to receive a Pulitzer Music Prize. The award was presented to him on May 30, 2018 by Dana Kennedy - the first black woman to head the Pulitzer administration. "This year we both make history," she said. Did Kennedy listen to DAMN. Itself, for which she presented the award? The most popular single of the album - "HUMBLE" was built on the hook "be humble". In the same song, Lamar boasted that he could abandon a girl with a child - and still win.



Rap doesn't put women in anything. Last year, a Reddit user analyzed thousands of rap lyrics - the word "b*tch" was in 14th place in terms of frequency of use. And that includes pronouns and verbs. A study by the Pudding website of 50 thousand songs defined this word in 4th place (the first word is like, used in comparative terms). Rappers read about cheating, sexual violence, threatening women with reprisals, which in 2019, against the backdrop of numerous scandals about the violation of equality and the development of new rhetoric, in general, its supporters should seem blatant. At the same time, in 2017, hip-hop became the dominant genre in American music - and the same thing is happening in Russia today.





Next Page 1 | 2