Science in Defiance: Marches go Global on Earth Day

There were over 600 marches around the US on Earth Day, with over 170 organizations partnering with March for Science. Additional marches reached around the globe from the North Pole to Antarctica.

The NY Times noted:

Thousands of scientists and their supporters, feeling increasingly threatened by the policies of President Trump, gathered Saturday in Washington under rainy skies for what they called the March for Science, abandoning a tradition of keeping the sciences out of politics and calling on the public to stand up for scientific enterprise...Their resolve deepened, they said, when the president appointed cabinet members who seemed hostile to the sciences. He also proposed a budget with severe cuts for agencies like the National Institutes of Health -- which would lose 18 percent of their funding in his blueprint -- and the Environmental Protection Agency, which faces a 31 percent budget cut and the elimination of a quarter of the agency's 15,000 employees.

Clever signs included "Keep your tiny hands off my science" and a raincoat emblazoned with: "I KNEW TO WEAR THIS BECAUSE SCIENCE PREDICTED RAIN."

Photos tell the story:

From flickr.com: Global Warming is not an Alternative Fact, Minnesota March | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 228k -
Global Warming is not an Alternative Fact, Minnesota March. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 228k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Frankfurt Women's March 2017 - Think Again Poster.
File:Frankfurt Women's March 2017 - Think Again Poster.jpg ...640 Ã-- 480 - 60k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Doing my bit for science, knitting and glitter {MID-72164}
Doing my bit for science, knitting and glitter
(Image by ALIA Qld)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: March for Science Lincoln {MID-72163}
March for Science Lincoln
(Image by Mobilus In Mobili)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Science March {MID-72161}
Science March
(Image by Tom Hilton)   Permission   Details   DMCA
From flickr.com: March for Science Mermaids {MID-72162}
March for Science Mermaids
(Image by Mobilus In Mobili)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Kids Climate March, Minnesota March for Science {MID-72160}
Kids Climate March, Minnesota March for Science
(Image by Lorie Shaull)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Science March {MID-72159}
Science March
(Image by Tom Hilton)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Science March {MID-72158}
Science March
(Image by Tom Hilton)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: March for Science Minnesota, St Paul MN {MID-72153}
March for Science Minnesota, St Paul MN
(Image by Lorie Shaull)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Science March {MID-72157}
Science March
(Image by Tom Hilton)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: Science March {MID-72156}
Science March
(Image by Tom Hilton)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: March for Science Resist {MID-72155}
March for Science Resist
(Image by Mobilus In Mobili)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: DSC_7439 {MID-72165}
DSC_7439
(Image by sciencemarchgermany)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From flickr.com: I came for the Pi. {MID-72154}
I came for the Pi.
(Image by quirkyjazz)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

Meryl Ann Butler
 

