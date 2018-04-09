Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 3 Share on Twitter 3 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Salisbury Poisoning: The Questions That Won't Go Away

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark John Maguire       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/9/18

Author 57353
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -


(Image by Unknown)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The Skripal business is becoming more suspect with each passing day. Yulia has declared herself "well" and her father as "well" but "sleeping" - and yet at the same time the UK Government would have us believe they were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent of a kind which they have declared the "most deadly nerve agent ever created" and for which there is "no known antidote". No-one has been allowed to see either of the Skripals - not the Press, nor the Russian Embassy, nor any close relation of the Skripals - nor a single independent person from outside of the careful regime assembled about them. Indeed, the two victims of the apparent Novichok attack appear to be guarded in such a way that they are prisoners in all but name and are completely concealed from the outside world. Yulia's hopes - expressed to her cousin in the sole communication which we know has come from her - of being released from hospital within a week, have clearly not materialised and no-one knows what "treatment" she and her father have been and are being subjected to, hidden from the world's view. In fact their situation is somewhat closer to that of North Korean prisoners than to patients in a hospital.

Increasingly, the question is being asked: were the Skripals poisoned with a Novichok at all? Their house, which was subject to a "thorough search", apparently failed to reveal the presence of 2 guinea pigs and a cat - which subsequently were found dead (or had to be euthanased) after the Skripals' relatives alerted the Russian authorities and demanded to know of their fate. We were then informed that the bodies had been destroyed at Porton Down - "in case they contained elements of nerve agent poisoning". The destruction of the bodies is quite extraordinary given their capacity to yield vital information as to the presence of Novichok traces in the house. Yet this seems very much in keeping with the reluctance of the UK authorities to provide samples to any impartial source - the OPCW were provided with samples only following a great deal of pressure, more than a week after the poisoning incident. There is clearly a desperate attempt on the UK Government's part to control the narrative and to orchestrate and curtail any independent investigation of the matter. As part of this, the UK authorities have issued a highly improbable statement purporting to be from Yulia which was clearly written by the UK authorities "thanking the people of Salisbury and the UK authorities for their professional approach" - even some UK media (Channel 4 and The Guardian) felt obliged to allude to this blatant ruse !

- Advertisement -

Each day we are treated to new developments which serve to undermine each aspect of the UK story - and yet the UK media continues to avoid the questions which it seems everyone is asking outside of the politico-media bubble: were the Skripals in fact victims to some other form of poisoning (food poisoning from the restaurant where they had eaten previously, for instance?) and is the UK Government, having set in motion a series of events by its intemperate and precipitate actions, desperately trying to control these? Are the facts - and the Skripals - being manipulated to cover the embarrassment of a Government which has made catastrophic errors of judgement which may permanently damage its credibility in the eyes of the global community? We must continue to ask these questions - and pressure the media to step up to the plate, which they have - thus far - failed to do.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I was educated at the University of Manchester, Swansea University and the Polytechnic of Wales, where I studied History, Philosophy and Intellectual and Art History (MA). I have lived and worked in Ireland, Germany and Holland and the UK as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tony Blair, War Crimes and the Plot to Remove Jeremy Corbyn

Obama v Hitler: a shocking depiction and a shocking truth

Je Suis NOT Charlie

Who Leaked the Panama Papers?

The risks of pursuing Julian Assange

Why the ICC should Prosecute a Western Leader

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Mark John Maguire

Become a Fan
Author 57353

(Member since Dec 17, 2010), 16 fans, 23 articles, 174 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury has dominated international headlines and dictated the course of international relations for several weeks - and yet not only has the UK Government failed to provide a single piece of evidence in this matter, its story seems to be undermined with each passing day. The mainstream media has acted as a willing accomplice in the UK Government's extraordinary attempts to control the narrative and to persuade both its own citizenry and global opinion of their highly flawed version of events. Given that the UK Government has created a more or less willing coalition of the "usual suspects" (Western Europe and the US) against Russia - on the basis of no evidence whatsoever and in defiance of common sense - it is right that we should seek to hold them to account in this. The extent of the media's compliance with the UK has been one of its most disturbing features.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 2:35:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3648 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Yet the international community is rallying to expel diplomats, impose sanctions, etc. I don't reflexively assume all such things to be false flag plots, but the longer this goes on without evidence the worse it smells.

If the UN had any credibility or any teeth they would be the ones to investigate this thing and take appropriate action, along with the latest alleged chemical attack by the Syrian government, but unfortunately it doesn't.

Apparently May is in political trouble and could use the distraction, added to all that.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 4:17:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 1095 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Tory government's desperate, last-ditch attempt to fabricate an enemy to divert the British public's attention from their dismal performance in office is falling apart. I predict -- or at least hope -- that Labour will rout them in the next elections.

For a while I was concerned that the Tories were trying to goad Jeremy Corbyn into affirmatively declaring that the Russians were entirely innocent instead of just decrying the lack of evidence, and then leak some "secret" intelligence (probably also fabricated) suggesting that the Russians weren't innocent, in order to discredit Corbyn and get him removed from Labour Party leadership and replaced by a Blairite. That hasn't worked, so now they're going after him for being "anti-semitic." It's hard to predict what smear, psyop, or dirty trick might come next.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 4:28:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 