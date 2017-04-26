Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sagarika Ghose, which history books are you reading?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

This is a reprint from NewsBred.


Sagarika Ghose
(Image by wikimedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Dear Sagarika

I read your edit in Times of India today (April 26, 2017). You must remember me for I used to sit next desk to you in Times of India in the 90s. You might as well be remembering K.Dutta, then sport head, who I remember for one particular evocation: "Its better we laugh amongst ourselves and correct our copy than be a laughing stock to the world."

Those at desk who ignore this wisdom and clear your copy without cuts aren't your friends. At best they are fools or at worst, fellow conspirators. They let hacks like you write on subjects about which you knew nothing; and know nothing. If there was a sensible hand on desk, you could've been saved this public shame. I also see a similar attempt by you in the past has been trashed by knowledgeables.

- Advertisement -

First, you start the piece as addressed to Liberal Hindus. I know there is another Hindu on your mind--the Internet Hindu which is a straight lift of the euphemism which presstitutes of the West reserve for Rajiv Malhotra. Don't tell me that you haven't heard of Rajiv or that Internet Hindu is your original.

You call upon these liberal Hindus (of your imagination!) to take on the "strident voices" who call for a "holy war" against other religions. Let me tell you no Hindu, yes No Hindu, liberal or illebral, want a "holy war" against other religions. If it was so, you would have heard the war-cry to change the name of "Allahabad" which continues to be one of the most pious holy places for Hindus. Or question the logic of "Lodhi Colony" or "Aurangzeb Road" given the "war" they carried out against Hindus and their temples. Why, even original "Kashi Viswanath Temple" in Varanasi was converted into a mosque and continues to be one to this day.

Hindus don't want Hindu first. They want India first. But this simple narrative escapes you, either out of ignorance or plain mischief.

You further state that Hinduism has been an amiable religion from time immemorial. WRONG. Hindus were a splendidly martial people. Wish you had read any of the accounts of Greek writers who accompanied Alexander in his invasion of India and declared that very few in the world could match the courage or fortitude of Hindu warriors. Hindus didn't turn amiable--only their spirit was crushed under the terrible yoke of British. It would be the fate of any people who are under foreign domination. Why even England suffered the same fate after Romans left them after four centuries of domination. England was poked, raided, looted by all and sundry in Rome's aftermath.

You then mention Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, attacks on movie directors, meat-eaters, rationalists as a mark of "strident Hindus" which must be kept in check by liberal Hindus. May be this is your concept of "war" which is mentioned in an earlier para. By this definition, any issue of law and order must be placed at the doorstep of "Strident Hindus." If I may ask you, why Muzaffarnagar riots don't form a part of your description? Is it because the then government was headed by Akhilesh Yadav, a non-BJP government?

Why this concept of war doesn't include merciless hacking of BJP workers in Bengal and Kerala? Why is that calling Maa Durga as prostitute by Left-Liberals doesn't upset you? Why not a word when the Azaadi brigade keeps silence on soldiers or CRPF men being martyred? Why no reflection on Kashmiri Pandit exodus? But Akhlaq and Pehlu are Muslims and serve your purpose on communal lines. It's no different than the British Raj who divided India on communal lines. I can see such protagonists are still working overtime to break-up India.

You take your nonsense further by writing that Hindus never sought political power. Which history or religious books you have been reading Ma'am? Hindus have always believed that "shastra" and "shaastra" go together. That's why you see our gods, Ram, Krishna etc with a weapon in their hands. ALWAYS. It's not "Krishna, Ganpati are playful" as you mention. "Shaastra" can't be defended without "Shastra." Real Hindus know that. It's been an old ploy to keep Hindu placid and non-violent, that "Amaan ki Aaasha" nonsense, which Britishers made good use of--by also promoting Mahatama's Ahimsa---that served to keep their subjects docile. Please don't try this trick on us. Not Again.

- Advertisement -

You say that Hinduism survived because of its "inwardness" despite enjoying no political patronage. Again which history books have you been reading.? All these splendid temples came up without any political patronage? The trouble is you have been reading books which treat North India's history as the real Indian history. They had a motive in ignoring Pandyan, Chola, Chera, Satavahana, Pallava, Kadambas, Gangas and Chalukyas history. You are a spokesperson of the same divisive brand. It won't work. No longer, Ma'am.

There are other inane references--such as "Azaan" issue, social medi trolls--which turn your piece nothing better than a rambling. The "Azaan" issue was not just about one religion. Sonu Nigam had called for a similar restraint on all religious noises. Social media trolls, well but for them, presstitutes would still be up to their tricks. Now they are being questioned and their lies are being made public. Indeed, they are the copy-editors you must submit your copy henceforth.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.newsbred.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

Modi pulls plug on US agenda

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 4 fans, 44 articles, 127 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Ms Ghose has been pedalling half-truths which show Hindus, and particularly the present dispensation of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poor light. Hindus are shown aggressors; and thus a threat to minorities especially Muslims. This narrative to split India on the communal lines has always been theme of British when they ruled over India for 200 years. The same narrative is being carried out by Left-Liberal-Media nexus. Only, India today is much aware of this threat as shown by the soaring graph of BJP.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 at 4:25:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 