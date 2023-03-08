Safety in Numbers: A Poem

F*ck the New York Times.
That all the swains commend them
is a mystery to me why
all the news that's fit to print
rarely makes it to the front page in time,
if it's national political news.
Great Sunday crossword though.
Is it safe?
Who blew up Nord Stream 1 and 2?
The Times says it wasn't me or you
(Phew!),
according to police state sources,
highly placed and anonymous.
