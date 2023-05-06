SONNET: I Googled Grief



'The Golden Bong'

(Image by A 'Cecil'I) Details DMCA



When my dad was sick, I started Googling

Grief, crestfallen and confused, on my knees

To the vacated kingdom of God. Please!

I hardly knew him, now Death was bugling

For the spiritus mundi to remove

Him from the premises of my old heart

Fractured in so many places -- by Jove! --

Being a human has torn me apart.

Some promising results rose up for grief:

Denial, anger, and bargaining.

I waited for desertion, childhood thief,

But Google the AI kept jargoning.

Just returned all Odysseus's Song

then poof! gone -- someone pass the well-tempered bong.