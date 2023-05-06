SONNET: I Googled Grief

When my dad was sick, I started Googling
Grief, crestfallen and confused, on my knees
To the vacated kingdom of God. Please!
I hardly knew him, now Death was bugling
For the spiritus mundi to remove
Him from the premises of my old heart
Fractured in so many places -- by Jove! --
Being a human has torn me apart.
Some promising results rose up for grief:
Denial, anger, and bargaining.
I waited for desertion, childhood thief,
But Google the AI kept jargoning.
Just returned all Odysseus's Song
then poof! gone -- someone pass the well-tempered bong.