Areas covered by the Emancipation Proclamation are in red. Slave-holding areas not covered are in blue.

(Image by derivative work: SFGiants) Details DMCA



Sonnet: History as a Rearview Mirror

by John Hawkins



.



The Emancipation Proclamation

was a limited and reversible

executive order, a placation

to abolitionists and merciful

white practitioners of the Golden Rule.

But it only applied to rebel states --

border states and California were cool,

free to keep slavery and its mandates.

It's the root of so much reb resentment:

'How come they get to keep their slaves?' The age

uncivil, passed, and forward, slow, we went,

and, in the curveball words of Satchel Paige,

Don't ever look in the rearview mirror:

you never know what's gaining on you there.