 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/7/23

"Russiagate" wasn't even about electoral politics

By   No comments
Message Peter Barus
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From Matt Taibbi's latest postings ("Twitter Files Extra: How the World's "No-Kidding Decision Makers" Got Organized"):

DFRLabs was chosen in 2018 to help Facebook "monitor for misinformation and foreign interference," after the platform came under intense congressional scrutiny as a supposed unwitting participant in a Russian influence campaign.

It begins to seem more plausible that the Russiagate thing wasn't even about electoral politics at all. That was probably just icing on the cake.

The cake, in this case, would have been to corral the "social" platforms into the surveillance state.

Nobody in the government gave a damn if the Clinton campaign made it all up or not; the idea would have been to arouse the public with a scary cloak-and-dagger story and create an issue. Congress only needs the flimsiest excuse to get up on its high horse and thunder on about what The American People Want, and start throwing its weight around to little effect.

It worked like a charm. Half the crowd yells "Yay!" and the other half "Boo!" And in the confusion, the struggle for the real sources of power enters a new phase: the sometimes-recalcitrant private search engines had developed so much more access to and influence upon the public mood. And we act on emotion much faster than information, and without a moment's thought.

The destruction of public trust has rendered us easily herded. That would never do, unless the surveillance state was driving.

There are those who can squeeze a little more advantage out of Russiagate. The media that went along with it from the beginning can continue to ride it without any consequences, certainly none to their reputations, since trust is a thing of the past. That's a lot of free political energy still ripe for the plucking. Who cares if it was true or not?

Meanwhile, in a supercharged atmosphere of self-righteous indignation, against Russia, against Hilary, or The Hill, or 45, or Mueller, or the intelligence "community," or Elon, or Taibbi, or Mickey Mouse (take your pick), far from reigning in the wild abuses of Constitutional rights, no Church Committee redux, no Iran-Contra hearings will ensue.

Instead, new A.I.-laced algorithms can be added to that same already-pervasive surveillance and control system, baited with the promise of social connectedness and belonging. The public remains confused and polarized.

If this does nothing but render society incoherent, that was the whole point. Society doesn't hold still very long for that, so the algorithmic refinements enhance the advantage of the surveillance state over both the "social" platforms and the public.

There is no way any problem-solving organization can solve the problem of proliferating problem-solving organizations. We're back to what we came in with: our own sensibilities, our tendency to project our own traumas on others, our automatic snap-judgments, our ulterior motives, our hidden agendas. All the mechanisms we evolved for mere survival in a world full of large predators, that got us this far.

It has never been more true that you can't con an honest person. And the entire marketing industry is and always has been based on the confidence game: find out the mark's winning formula, and turn it on them. With surveillance capitalist momentary-aggregated-attention mining, the scale of profits soared; with A.I.-enhancement, the public is converted in to one enormous cash cow.

Governments don't control markets, it's the other way around. Now, government is going for monopoly in the dominant attention market. It's the logical conclusion of the movement to run government like a business, the very definition of fascism (well, running government as a business, close enough).

As the ancient strategists knew, only one who has no hidden motives is immune. Or as they would put it, the desire to have no desires is still desire. We're toast. Sorry.

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Abrogation

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend