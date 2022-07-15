Russia in Ukraine: Champion and Proxy for the World's Oppressed

I never thought I'd live to see something like the biblical battle of Armageddon unfold before my eyes. But it's happening, I'm convinced, as we speak.

However, in this case, the field of battle is not the fabled Plain of Esdraelon. In this case, it is the entire country of Ukraine.

I put it that way because the war in Ukraine is far more than a conflict between Russia and NATO. It's far more than a proxy war between the U.S. and its former Cold War foe. No, the Ukrainian conflict represents at the very least an opening salvo in the long-awaited definitive showdown between the world's oppressed and those who have subjugated them for half a millennium and more.

In other words, (as even U.S. officials have agreed) the war in Ukraine is surely a proxy affair. But in this case, I'm arguing, Russia is a stand-in for the world's oppressed. NATO on the other hand is an umbrella organization whose core comprises Europe's and the New World's traditional colonizers. It represents the oppressors. (Grasping that fact, as the poorer countries evidently have, explains why virtually the entire Global South has refused to get on board with NATO's proxy war.)

I realize that no one is saying what I've just written. I realize too that at first glance saying so might seem outrageous. After all, the dominant and simplistic narrative, "Russia bad, NATO good" is carrying the day.

So, let me explain by first presenting my reasons for identifying Russia as the champion of the world's oppressed. Then, I'll describe NATO as a desperate union of former colonial powers losing its larcenous grip on the world. Finally, I'll try to show how Armageddon in Ukraine holds the possibility of producing a new and better world order.

Russia as Champion of the Oppressed

But you might object, surely, you're not saying that Russia can be classed with the oppressed Global South.

