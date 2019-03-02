 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia, China veto US Venezuela measure in Security Council; Elliott Abrams role in the 1981 Massacre Nicaragua

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/2/19

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (33 fans)
- Advertisement -


The UN Security Council rejects competing resolutions on Venezuela The UN Security Council has rejected competing resolutions on Venezuela. Sponsored by the United States, one version supports opposition leader Juan ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CGTN)   Details   DMCA

[There is so much warranted hostility towards Trump and all of his policies that sometimes it spills over into large scale contempt for anything and everything he does internationally. I have never observed anything like it in my lifetime, and I have had very extensive experience as a private individual consumer protectionist in dealing with Health Ministers and also Permanent Representatives of many nations at the United Nations. Even the normally collegial and courteous exchanges that used to go on at OpEdNews have been ruptured into rants and raves, angry exchanges and harsh criticisms, no matter what you say. This makes any kind of journalistic effort twenty times more difficult.

This is really wearying when one is merely reporting the news. A journalist is expected to be part of the cheering section or the booing section, no matter what the issue. On Venezuela, for example, many readers want you to condemn Maduro or to condemn Trump or Maduro or to condemn Bernie Sanders for not condemning Maduro. It really is quite absurd, when you stop to think about it, and that is just the problem right there: not many are even stopping to think about all of this, not at all.

- Advertisement -

Thus, in this article I will focus on the wide ranging aspects of Venezuela news, and the only person I feel deserves condemnation is Trump's special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams; He was condemned many years ago for his actions to destroy so much of El Salvador, and yes; he is still condemned, if to no more than my own humble Buddhist conception of Hell".

Don't forget what I believe to be the underlying motivation for the US in all of this: OIL, and apparently, no amount of turmoil resulting from the hearings in the House of Representative seems to be slowing down Donald Trump and the rest of the Kletptocracy.]

>>>>>

- Advertisement -

"Reeling in its own economic collapse, Venezuela has descended into a major political crisis when Guaido declared himself to be the interim president in January and that Maduro was no longer legitimate. Guaido heads the National Assembly and is now backed by more than 50 countries." The US and dozens of other nations have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president, but Maduro still controls the military, state institutions and oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), which provides 90 percent of the country's export revenue.

From the UK publication, the Guardian, please see also: click here

Plus Reuters coverage from Al Jazeera:

click here

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Today, Russia, China vetoed US measure on Venezuela in UN Council

- Advertisement -

Before the Security Council vote took place earlier this week, French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre, in support of the US-drafted resolution, said it "does not represent a legal basis for a use of force, nor an attempt to undermine the sovereignty of Venezuela."

Russia and China on Thursday vetoed the US resolution in the UN Security Council on addressing the crisis in Venezuela, while a rival draft put forward by Russia also failed to win enough votes. The failure to take action on the two drafts manifested the divisions among world powers over how to proceed in Venezuela, mired in its political standoff deepened by a severe economic meltdown.

Security Council Resolutions must garner nine votes to be adopted, with no vetoes from the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. The US text called for new presidential elections in Venezuela and uninterrupted deliveries of humanitarian aid; this won the required nine votes at the 15-member council, but Moscow and Beijing joined forces to block it. France, Germany and Britain backed the US- proposed measure. South Africa voted no; Indonesia, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast abstained.

Russia then countered with its own draft resolution, asking for settlement "through peaceful means" and insisting that all humanitarian aid be agreed by President Nicolas Maduro's government -- won only four votes: Russia, China, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Seven countries including the United States, European countries and Peru opposed the Russian measure and there were four abstentions.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 33 fans, 384 articles, 282 quicklinks, 2865 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
And what was the El Mozote Massacre in El Salvador and why should world leaders care about how the same kind of crushing of the "insurgents" might be part of Trump's plan, manifested in the appointment of Elliott Abrams?



El Mozote El Mozote is the site of an army massacre of local villagers. Bishop Tom Gumbleton and others describe what happened here.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tony G) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 1:41:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 87 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Don the Con has surrounded himself with the Iran-Contra weapons for cocaine/El Salvador/Guatemala Death Squad gang from the Reagan administration. If these cretins had hung for their crimes back in the 80's, there would have been no PNAC 9/11, nor the farce War of Terror it spawned to fight former Reagan "Freedom Fighter's" now relabeled as "Terrorist's."

The vast majority of Venezuelan citizens are Mestizo's and back Muduro, the minority Euro/Venezuelan back Guaido. The tRump administration does not give a rats-patootie about Venezuela, only its oil and other resources it can rape for the benefit of a few. This has been and will always be the US policy towards other vassal countries until it learns to respect the rights and interests of other nations to pursue their own agendas. This is why many countries around the world are cheering on China/Russia, to counter check U.S. aggression.

Since I have been granted the right to vote (1980), I have watched the U.S.A. make one misguided foreign policy blunder after another. Costing this country trillions of $'s and scores of U.S. soldiers killed, maimed and committing suicide in its illegal occupations of sovereign nations, CIA Black ops and other reprehensible atrocities. Though I love my country dearly, I fear its government!

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 2:26:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 