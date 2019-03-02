Russia, China veto US Venezuela measure in Security Council; Elliott Abrams role in the 1981 Massacre Nicaragua

- Advertisement -



[There is so much warranted hostility towards Trump and all of his policies that sometimes it spills over into large scale contempt for anything and everything he does internationally. I have never observed anything like it in my lifetime, and I have had very extensive experience as a private individual consumer protectionist in dealing with Health Ministers and also Permanent Representatives of many nations at the United Nations. Even the normally collegial and courteous exchanges that used to go on at OpEdNews have been ruptured into rants and raves, angry exchanges and harsh criticisms, no matter what you say. This makes any kind of journalistic effort twenty times more difficult.

This is really wearying when one is merely reporting the news. A journalist is expected to be part of the cheering section or the booing section, no matter what the issue. On Venezuela, for example, many readers want you to condemn Maduro or to condemn Trump or Maduro or to condemn Bernie Sanders for not condemning Maduro. It really is quite absurd, when you stop to think about it, and that is just the problem right there: not many are even stopping to think about all of this, not at all.

Thus, in this article I will focus on the wide ranging aspects of Venezuela news, and the only person I feel deserves condemnation is Trump's special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams; He was condemned many years ago for his actions to destroy so much of El Salvador, and yes; he is still condemned, if to no more than my own humble Buddhist conception of Hell".

Don't forget what I believe to be the underlying motivation for the US in all of this: OIL, and apparently, no amount of turmoil resulting from the hearings in the House of Representative seems to be slowing down Donald Trump and the rest of the Kletptocracy.]

"Reeling in its own economic collapse, Venezuela has descended into a major political crisis when Guaido declared himself to be the interim president in January and that Maduro was no longer legitimate. Guaido heads the National Assembly and is now backed by more than 50 countries." The US and dozens of other nations have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president, but Maduro still controls the military, state institutions and oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), which provides 90 percent of the country's export revenue.

Today, Russia, China vetoed US measure on Venezuela in UN Council

Before the Security Council vote took place earlier this week, French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre, in support of the US-drafted resolution, said it "does not represent a legal basis for a use of force, nor an attempt to undermine the sovereignty of Venezuela."

Russia and China on Thursday vetoed the US resolution in the UN Security Council on addressing the crisis in Venezuela, while a rival draft put forward by Russia also failed to win enough votes. The failure to take action on the two drafts manifested the divisions among world powers over how to proceed in Venezuela, mired in its political standoff deepened by a severe economic meltdown.

Security Council Resolutions must garner nine votes to be adopted, with no vetoes from the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. The US text called for new presidential elections in Venezuela and uninterrupted deliveries of humanitarian aid; this won the required nine votes at the 15-member council, but Moscow and Beijing joined forces to block it. France, Germany and Britain backed the US- proposed measure. South Africa voted no; Indonesia, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast abstained.

Russia then countered with its own draft resolution, asking for settlement "through peaceful means" and insisting that all humanitarian aid be agreed by President Nicolas Maduro's government -- won only four votes: Russia, China, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Seven countries including the United States, European countries and Peru opposed the Russian measure and there were four abstentions.

