Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News

Rush, Rush, Rush, Rush vs. "The Sacred Pause"

Gorilla Face on Hands
(Image by Eric Kilby)   Details   DMCA

(With thanks to Tara Brach).

Introduction

A now common exchange:

"How are you?"

"Busy...too busy,,,or...crazy."

Being busy may very well keep us from doing what matters most, or it may lead us to do things we later deem unwise (such as inappropriately expressing anger). It is also a common way to avoid mental/emotional realities we don't want to face.

Being busy is a problem for almost all of us. Ned Hallowell, one of the foremost experts on Attention Deficit Disorder [which he suggests might also be described as "attention surplus disorder"], states that our American society is now mimicking the symptoms of ADD, and has written a book about it, titled: CrazyBusy: Overstretched, Overbooked, and About to Snap!

Similar to ADD, people who are 'crazy busy' get easily distracted, sidetracked, have trouble prioritizing, and tend to procrastinate. There's just too much demanding their attention - advances in technology, longer work days, escalating demands, and higher expectations at home.

He describes this as "culturally induced ADD."

***

"Rush, Rush, Rush" might be thought of as the motto of America, at least in the big cities. This takes a heavy toll: We are the most powerful empire the world has known - and we are paying a substantial price for having climbed to the top of the heap.

The Mental Health Foundation released the following statistics (which do not take into account the interaction between physical maladies and poor emotional/mental health).

The Advisory Board reported that an estimated 40 million Americans take psychiatric drugs. (advisory.com).

More than eight in 10 adults who were taking psychiatric drugs reported long-term use, the researchers wrote.

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with
 

Blair Gelbond

THE TRANSFORMATION OF CONSCIOUSNESS

Alan Clements:

"The future of freedom is linked to our ability as a species to overcome the forces of ignorance both inside and outside. Despite the fact that we are handicapped by many biological limitations - [such as] brains hardwired to prompt irrationality, rage and violence - we must innovatively challenge our most primitive urges. Genetically passed on to us through our ancestry with apes and reptiles, these urges are useless and obsolete, and we must do all that we can to limit their eruption within our psyches.

"We must examine, map, and learn the art of overcoming these afflictive forces and hope that in time humans will outgrow these traits, so that they can gradually disappear from the collective gene pool and leave the template of human consciousness altogether.

""Today such an ambition is no longer confined to spiritual or philosophical circles. The harsh realities of the modern world have shown us how just a few people can rain hell down on the multitude. The need to identify the forces [which give] rise to ethnocentricity, xenophobia, and any other form of human degradation has never been greater.

""The transformation of human consciousness is a political and social imperative."

