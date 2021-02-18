Rush Limbaugh RIP Open Thread



BREAKING: Biden White House responds to Rush Limbaugh's death White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responds to Rush Limbaugh's death.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Forbes Breaking News) Details DMCA



Limbaugh is dead from cancer. I'm not mourning. He was a vile, nasty, mean-spirited affliction upon America and the planet.

Cult leader Donald Trump debased the Presidential Medal of Freedom by awarding it to Limbaugh.

Trump cult members may celebrate it but, Fox News reports

"Limbaugh helped boost Trump's influence prior to the 2016 election simply by taking him seriously as a candidate when other established conservatives didn't want the former reality television star anywhere near the Republican Party. Many of Limbaugh's listeners eventually became Trump supporters and the radio legend continued to defend Trump throughout his presidency despite occasional disagreements. In the heat of the 2020 presidential election, Limbaugh hosted Trump in October for what was an unprecedented two-hour "radio rally", during which the president was virtually given control of the coveted golden microphone to answer questions from the host and his listeners."

I'd say that Limbaugh's role in helping Trump become president is another mark against his legacy-- a legacy that should really be written by a paint palette of sh*t and vomit. May he rot in hell totally alone with non-one paying him an ounce of attention for eternity.

What are your thoughts about him. For starters, I was hesitant to put RIP in the title, but then I realized, the P doesn't have to be peace. It can be other words. My first thought was piss, and I'd pay a buck or two to piss on his grave.

What are your thoughts about the most popular radio show host in America?