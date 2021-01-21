 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/21/21

Round Up the Usual Suspects; Don't Forget Putin

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
From Antiwar

Hillary Clinton
Nancy Pelosi
Interviewed by Mrs. Clinton Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi eagerly rose to the bait when Clinton spoke of "her concerns that the outgoing commander-in-chief was compromised by the Kremlin." Setting the stage, Clinton expressed the hope that "we'll find out who he [Trump] is beholden to...who pulls his strings."

Clinton added ominously: "I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol." She then asked Pelosi if the nation needs "a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything they can pull together."

Pelosi agreed on the need for such a commission, and proceeded to burnish her own anti-Putin credentials:

"As I said to him [Trump] in that picture with my blue suit..." pointing rudely at him, "With you Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.'' Pelosi conceded that she does not know "what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin."

Putin's Useful Idiots?

Pelosi added, "And these people, unbeknownst to them, they are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin's business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president ... so, yes, we should have a 9/11 commission and there is strong support in the Congress for that."

What leaps out of this Clinton-Pelosi pas de deux is who is leading the dance. Clinton hints broadly (not, of course, for the first time) that Putin is pulling Trump's strings. It is Clinton who voices suspicion that Trump and Putin were somehow coordinating on the phone on Jan. 6; and it is she who suggests that "a 9/11-type commission" might be needed.

Due largely to the captive "mainstream" media, "Russia Russia Russia" has proved to be the gift that keeps giving for the Democrats. Are there limits to the degree of credence Americans will give to corporate media spinning all the sins attributed to Russian President Putin? Why the insinuation that he may be partly to blame for the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Russia is Convenient

It's a matter of convenience. For the Democrats it has been super-convenient to blame Mrs. Clinton's defeat in 2016 on Russia, although key aspects of that case (Russian "hacking" of the DNC, for example) have been debunked.

But, don't go away, Russia, not just yet. The MICIMATT still finds you convenient as the kind of "threat" it can cite to justify spending untold billions of dollars on defense, enriching the already rich. Please see "Why Russia Must Be Demonized."

The way the U.S. system is structured, it matters little in the grand scheme of things on where the money is spent -- whether a Republican or Democrat sits in the Oval Office. In short, the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-MEDIA-Academia-Think-Tank complex rules the roost (MEDIA in all caps, as the linchpin). Clinton wonders aloud who Trump "is beholden to" -- Well, speaking of beholden, Joe Biden enters office with zero vaccination against being beholden -- to the MICIMATT. It is fair to say that, without that the MICIMATT's blessing, candidates end up like Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

Uncertainties

There are just enough straws in the wind to make the MICIMATT and its clients and supporters nervous. What would happen, should Putin and Russia become less demonized? Could there be a thaw in the unnecessarily chilly relations with Moscow? What could that mean for bloated defense spending -- particularly at a time when those funds are so desperately and demonstrably needed at home?

Next Page  1  |  2

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
 
