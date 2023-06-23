It was a rough crossing

to this little house

with our suitcases and cooler.

We had to light the pilot flame

to start the heater,

but once we sat down to our dinner,

sure, some things were missing

that we couldn't quite name

but it didn't matter.

This little house has bones.

It was moved years ago

from the far end of the island,

floated around

back when the only houses, built

from the timbers of shipwrecks,

were like little arks that had lodged on the rock

when the primal flood receded.

And then a forest grew up

that was clear-cut to build more houses

with roads and gardens in between

and everything that makes a village

that you might name

where lived the salty sons of the sons of sons

of the salty daughters of the daughters of daughters

and thrived the salty children of the children's children

(We picture them running out of doors

with tuna tails above the lintels)

who might have,

if allowed,

created that better world we all long for . . .

But anyway,

When we came here / as I say,

some things were missing that we couldn't name.

It was a rough crossing.

It always is.