 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Rob Kall on "Unleashing the Power of--YOUR--Story" (Whistleblower Summit, July 31, at panel moderated by Michael McCray)

By       Message Marta Steele       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: Boetian black-figure pottery skyphos (wine-cup), found at Thebes, 4th century BC, Odysseus at sea on a raft of amphoras, Ashmolean Museum {MID-306559}
Boetian black-figure pottery skyphos (wine-cup), found at Thebes, 4th century BC, Odysseus at sea on a raft of amphoras, Ashmolean Museum
(Image by Following Hadrian)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

OpEd News's own Rob Kall, also host of the "Rob Kall Bottom-Up Radio Show," spoke at the Whistleblower Summit on Monday about "how to do power stories," summing up his message with two guidelines: First tell what you'll say, and then what you've said.

Develop an elevator pitch in this process.

Twentieth-century physics can't be explained in the linear way that the Cartesian "old white men" used to explain previous categories of science, Kall said. "The new way looks at cycles and circles and immersion properties."

________________

- Advertisement -

To illustrate, he told two brief "elevator stories": In the first, a man named Randy Keller gave a talk about whistleblowing, inspiring one of his listeners to take action on some information eating away at his gut.

That is, Daniel Ellsberg was inspired to release the Pentagon Papers.

Kall's second story focused on the renowned suffragist Alice Paul, who protested in front of the White House during World War I.

- Advertisement -

She was imprisoned and responded with a hunger strike. In turn she was force-fed with a tube shoved down her throat. She begged a prison guard for a pencil and paper and wrote a note begging the president of the United States to grant women the right to vote.

His response? The Nineteenth Amendment, Women's Suffrage.

Both of these protagonists reached the right people.

They had a story to tell and it was heard.

*****

Kall then turned to the story we all share, the Hero's Journey (and all whistleblowers are heroes), popularized by Joseph Campbell in his book "Hero with a Thousand Faces" and the PBS series on it narrated by Bill Moyers.

- Advertisement -

There is first the call to adventure, which some reject but ultimately take up when summoned a second time (think about the ruses of Odysseus and Achilles to avoid participating in the Trojan War--their subterfuges didn't work).

The tale of the Hero's Journey is told in thousands of worldwide stories and myths. It should be taught in grade school, Kall said. Mentors are often part of the tale, which originates in a womb of sorts (lack of experience) and leads to a road of trials, along which the Hero acquires new allies, skills, and knowledge. On this voyage the Hero meets with mom and dad, defines his or her gender, meets a god, and then returns home with a magic elixir.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Heads Up! Bernie to Be Interviewed on MSNBC 9 pm Tonight with "Exciting" News

Review: Andrew Kreig, "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney, and Their Masters"

Ohio Heroes On Path To Deposing Rove

Smart Security or Dumb Dollar$?

There Is Life on Mars, Not Just Water

Shall the Truth Set Us Free? (with a surprise afterword by Greg Palast)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 35 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2349 comments, 73 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"The tale of the Hero's Journey is told in thousands of worldwide stories and myths. It should be taught in grade school, Kall said." It is taught in grade school. It is taught in sixth grade English Language Arts in upstate New York, where I am currently residing.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018 at 11:53:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 