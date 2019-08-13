 
 
Rich's Ghost Haunts the Courts

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

Allen Dulles: Wielded .conspiracy theorist. as a weapon.
Allen Dulles: Wielded .conspiracy theorist. as a weapon.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Film Archives)   Details   DMCA
As if it weren't enough of a downer for Russia-gate true believers that no Trump-Russia collusion was found, federal judges are now demanding proof that Russia hacked into the DNC in the first place.

It is shaping up to be a significant challenge to the main premise of the shaky syllogism that ends with "Russia did it."

If you're new to this website, grab onto something, as the following may come as something of a shock. Not only has there never been any credible evidence to support the claim of Russian cyber interference, there has always been a simple alternative explanation that involves no "hacking" at all by Russia or anyone else.

As most Consortium News habitue's are aware, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (which includes two former NSA technical directors), working with independent forensic investigators, concluded two years ago that what "everyone knows to be Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee" actually involved an insider with physical access to DNC computers copying the emails onto an external storage device such as a thumb drive. In other words, it was a leak, not a hack.

VIPS based its conclusion on the principles of physics applied to metadata and other empirical information susceptible of forensic analysis.

But if a leak, not a hack, who was the DNC insider-leaker? In the absence of hard evidence, VIPS refuses "best-guess"-type "assessments" the kind favored by the "handpicked analysts" who drafted the evidence-impoverished, so-called Intelligence Community Assessment of Jan. 6, 2017.

Conspiracy Theorists

Simply letting the name "Seth Rich" pass your lips can condemn you to the leper colony built by the Washington Establishment for "conspiracy theorists," (the term regularly applied to someone determined to seek tangible evidence, and who is open to alternatives to "Russia-did-it.")

Rich was a young DNC employee who was murdered on a street in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2016. Many, including me, suspect that Rich played some role in the leaking of DNC emails to -- WikiLeaks. There is considerable circumstantial evidence that this may have been the case. Those who voice such suspicions, however, are, ipso facto, branded "conspiracy theorists."

That epithet has a sordid history in the annals of U.S. intelligence. Legendary CIA Director Allen Dulles used the "brand-them-conspiracy-theorists" ploy following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy when many objected understandably to letting him pretty much run the Warren Commission, even though the CIA was suspected of having played a role in the murder. The "conspiracy theorist" tactic worked like a charm then, and now. Well, up until just now.

Rich Hovers Above the Courts

U.S. Courts apply far tougher standards to evidence than do the intelligence community and the pundits who loll around lazily, feeding from the intelligence PR trough. This (hardly surprising) reality was underscored when a Dallas financial adviser named Ed Butowsky sued National Public Radio and others for defaming him about the role he played in controversial stories relating to Rich. On August 7, NPR suffered a setback, when U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant affirmed a lower court decision to allow Butowsky's defamation lawsuit to proceed.

Judge Mazzant ruled that NPR had stated as "verifiable statements of fact" information that could not be verified, and that the plaintiff had been, in effect, accused of being engaged in wrongdoing without persuasive sourcing language.

Isikoff: Russians started it.
Isikoff: Russians started it.
(Image by (Wikipedia))   Details   DMCA

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 
Thanks Ray, yours was the first unbiased opinion I read that called the russian investigation a witch hunt which when I first read that I was a bit skeptical because like so many others I wanted it to be true. But thanks to your persistance and the failure of the 2 year investigation I totally agree with the fact it was all a witch hunt and I am now wondering if Trump is dumb as a fox by trying to appear guilty while knowing all along they would find nothing and make the Dems look as inept as they are.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 at 12:42:19 PM

Sad to say, but even Bernie has long been pushing the "Russia is evil" song and bringing us yet closer to nuclear Armageddon. Not that we have far to go.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 at 1:41:02 PM

