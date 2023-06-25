Retrieving our power

I had a soul retrieval once

(Over me, to me, for me . . .

None of these prepositions work.)

I wrote about it in a poem

"What does a shaman do?"

When I read it at readings

I always get emotional because

A little boy who had been lost

Was returned to me.

The shaman traveled a long way

To find this little boy.

He was sitting on the edge of an abyss

Swinging his feet.

When she returned him to me

Blowing him through

the crown of my head

I asked her what it means.

She said, "From now on

When you breathe

You breathe for two."

That sentence has stuck with me.

It is that sentence that,

After twenty-five years,

Always brings fresh tears

To these eyes.





How many do I breathe for now?

For surely I have had many more soul retrievals.

In the ensuing years.





Breath is what keeps us alive.

But, think about it -

She breathed my lost-soul boy

Into my crown!

Most of us take breath for granted

Until breathing isn't easy anymore.

I just finished writing a book,

"Your Soul Knows"

Where I say that breath is quantum.

We learned in school

It is how we take in oxygen

And exhale carbon dioxide

But it is also prana.

Sometimes one, sometimes the other

Sometimes both.





When I am in the forest

The trees breathe in

What I breathe out.

I breathe in what they breathe out.

Oxygen /prana / life.





If you take all the trees together

There is a lot of breathing going on.

Same with people.

When we breathe we don't think about it.

It's almost like

The planet is breathing through us.





What is the wind

(Shamanically speaking)?

The wind is what moves

The spirit of the breathing planet.

But that is only the beginning.

It is alive.





It is good to ask these things.

It's how we take our power back.

You may not get an answer right away.

The wind is not used to people

Talking to it.

It may not "see" us

or hear our voice right away.

We may sound like a cricket

Or something little squeaking.

But after a while the wind might say to itself

Oh, there is somebody there.

They are talking to me.

With their breath and tongue.

After a while it begins to listen.

That is a kind of soul retrieval.

That's what I'm talking about!

When the wind hears you

That means you have retrieved

Your ability to talk to the wind.

But don't stop there.

Talk to the water.

This work never ends

And for my tiny part

I apologize for writing a poem

That doesn't end . . .

