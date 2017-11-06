Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   9 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Rethinking the Vietnam War Experience

By       Message Camillo     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/6/17

Author 6119
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Vietnam War Era Photo {MID-189067}
Vietnam War Era Photo
(Image by manhhai)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Now that the smoke has cleared and the frenzy incited by Ken Burns' and Lynn Novick's self-proclaimed "definitive" documentary on the Vietnam War has subsided (somewhat), there still remains many issues regarding the war, reconciliation, and healing that requires further thought, discussion, and clarification. Much has already been written critiquing and commenting upon the strengths and weaknesses of the filmmakers' presentation of the "many truths" they believed necessary to "tell the story" of the American War in Vietnam. This essay will be less critique and more discussion of the issues and concerns that occurred to me, and I believe are shared by many veterans, as I watched, perhaps endured is better, the 18 hours of archival film, much of it gut-wrenching combat footage, and the testimony of a myriad of participants and observers. Then, as has been my practice, I will shift from a veteran's perspective and what I can only describe as emotional overload, to that of a philosopher, my alter ego, and discuss how I processed this information. It is my hope that this discussion will motivate others to introspect and perhaps, rethink, their interpretation of the Vietnam War experience and its aftermath.

- Advertisement -

Documentary as Therapy

As I discussed in a previous article anticipating the release of the documentary, I thought it naÃ¯ve or better, misguided, (I am now tempted to say "malicious"), of the filmmakers to suggest to (promise?) vulnerable veterans, as Burns and Novick did repeatedly in a myriad of pre-broadcast interviews and sneak previews, that the aim of the documentary was reconciliation and veteran "healing." Though I had hoped otherwise, I fear my concern and skepticism regarding this claim proved warranted. As I relived the Vietnam experience in great detail for 90-120 minutes on 10 nights with only a two-day respite midway through, other than a familiar, though sickening, release of adrenalin, I experienced no healing, no catharsis. In fact, I felt extremely overwhelmed, exploited, frustrated, outraged, and even re-traumatized. I know some will respond, that if it affected me so profoundly, why didn't I just turn the TV off or switch the station to the "Emmys" or to "Young Sheldon." But after being subjected to all the pre-broadcast hype selling the documentary as curative and as the "definitive" history of the American War in Vietnam, an event that in many respects defined my life, I never felt that option available to me.

- Advertisement -

On Hate

As I watched and attempted to distance myself from the carnage, I listened to the testimony of John Musgrave, a United States Marine, as he spoke of fearing and hating the enemy. I would add a third response as well, anger. This triad of emotions -- fear, anger, and hatred -- is inevitable in war, an understandable response to the struggle for survival on the battlefield and to the programming and indoctrination warriors are subjected to in Boot Camp/Basic Training, including being conditioned to devalue and dehumanize the "other". As made clear by Army historian General S.L.A. Marshall in his seminal study of warriors returning from battle, human beings have a natural aversion to killing members of their own species and at the moment of truth will become conscientious objectors. Young men and women are not killers by nature, Marshall concludes, not born killers. Warriors who will kill have to be created.

This triad of emotions experienced by warriors in battle is the intended response sought after by tyrants, imperialists, and war profiteers, to accomplish their ends, and for the most part, an important reason warriors continue to fight, die, and kill the "enemy." And the more they fight, and the more they die, the more they hate . . . and the more they kill.

Because this hatred runs deep (how could it not given the horror of battle) and the lies, deception, and mythology so pervasive and continues even till today, what many fail to realize in the heat of the battle is that this hatred, while understandable, is misdirected. The warriors' actual enemy, and the enemy of the state, is not those they face on the battlefield as they are struggling for their freedom against invaders and occupiers. Rather it is our own government, our political leaders who use warriors as instruments of conquest and oppression placing them in extreme situations where they must struggle for their survival . . . making fear, anger, and hatred inevitable.

This process of creating warriors who will kill, of value manipulation and character perversion, foisted on vulnerable young men and women during Boot Camp/Basic Training and reinforced by the intense survival experiences of the battlefield, is foundational to what has recently been recognized as perhaps the signature wound of war, Moral Injury. To achieve healing, if healing is even possible, warriors must re-evaluate their experiences and ultimately realize both their own culpability and how they were, and in many cases continue to be, exploited by those who benefit and profit from their sacrifices and from the blood of innocents.

- Advertisement -

The Myth of Defending Democracy

As I watched the horror of family members suffering the loss of a child, the slaughter of defenseless civilians by soldiers who have lost their humanity and moral compass, a young child running from a napalmed village shedding her clothes and her skin, I thought about the claim we hear so often (then and now) that the suffering and sacrifice was necessary to defend democracy and a small nation's right to self-determination. As I also alluded to in the earlier article, "South Vietnam" was the product of nation-building, an illegal construct made possible by the intervention of the United States in violation of the provisions of the Geneva Accords that forbade foreign intervention during the interim period of national reconciliation following the defeat of the American funded French colonialists at Dien Bien Phu. Also required by the Accords was a democratic election to unite all of Vietnam within two years -- an election that was prevented from occurring by Saigon's puppet regime and its American overlords.

If the goal of the killing and dying was truly to defend democracy in Vietnam as was and continues to be alleged, why wasn't the 1956 reunification election allowed to occur? The reason, of course, was that Ho Chi Minh would've won hands down . . . and Ho was a Communist. But democracy is a b*tch like that, the people, not the colonialists/imperialists/occupiers, get to choose who wins. You don't truly support democracy by calling off an election for fear that your favored candidate may lose. Millions of lives and billions of dollars, not to mention the heartache and sacrifice suffered by so many on all sides, could've been saved and avoided had we not intervened and instead, let democracy work.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.camillobica.com

Camillo "Mac" Bica, Ph.D., is a professor of philosophy at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, a long-time activist for peace and justice, a member of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War, and the coordinator of the Long Island Chapter of Veterans for Peace. His books include "Beyond PTSD: The Moral (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Civil Disobedience: The Only "Weapon" We Have Remaining?

The Fairness Draft

The Invisible Wounds of War

Rethinking the Vietnam War Experience

The Nature of War

Atrocity and War

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment

Kenneth Lee

Become a Fan
Author 6860

(Member since Jul 8, 2007), 2 fans, 1 articles, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

As a draft "refuser" (two times, long story) , it always struck me as rather extraordinary that so many young people would sell out the moral values that they professed and allow themselves to be taken by the military, many out of fear of spending a little time in federal prison. For me, I would have refused the military at any point in history, simply because I always knew that I would never allow another person to tell me who were my friends and who were my enemies.

Perhaps the fact that I had a basically non-religious upbringing (although they tried) helped me to determine FOR MYSELF what is right and what is wrong. Just like the military, the religious institutions have always taken it upon themselves to be the arbiters of 'right' and 'wrong' in this world, thereby eliminating the possibility of anyone truly thinking for themselves. Historically, the so-called "Christian" churches in the West have been the biggest supporters of war, instead of promoting true Christian values as expressed by their own Christ.

We can go on and on about the 'economic draft', 'patriotism', etc., but it all comes down to true moral values, the things we can never sell out and are only arrived at by introspection.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:03:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Kenneth Lee

Become a Fan
Author 6860

(Member since Jul 8, 2007), 2 fans, 1 articles, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

As an addendum, my final thought is that unfortunately, too many people's moral compasses point to Ollie North, not True North ....

Submitted on Monday, Nov 6, 2017 at 7:13:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1688 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Let's rethink that US violence and atrocities in Nam was not a War but a "Conflict" or "Military Conflict"...despite how historic sounding and patriotic and easy to spell the "war" colloquialism may be.
And it wasn't "America" or "Americans" over there doing their horrors, it was The US Military. We, including Americans in the REST of The Americas, were not all involved or supportive.

Korea wasn't a War either. It was a "police action". And Iraq, of course, wan't a glorious war but an Invasion, indeed an Illegal Invasion and Illegal Occupation.

It would be good if the colloquialisms, favored so much by mainstream, military/industrial-supportive media, were properly replaced with the proper terms. For one thing, it sounds simply uneducated to use the colloquial nicknames.

For another, those off-target words are not as informative or potentially effective. As...being "anti war" sounds like the same-old-same-old lingo. Yawn, to many. BUT being Anti Illegal US Invasions, or Illegal US Occupations, for instance, has truth and a ring to it.
Many might automatically patriotically, like pro sports fans or something, support OUR SIDE in a "War"...but few will admit to supporting Illegal Invasions, or Unjustified Military Conflicts, or Occupations, or the like.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 2:12:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 222 quicklinks, 2591 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Where did a vibrant peace movement go? Now that only the poor, mercenaries and adventurers join the military and there is no draft the anti-war movement is gone. No surtaxes to pay for wars either. No anti-war movement.

Unseen and without any apparent sacrifice to the US public millions of people are slaughtered, widowed, orphaned, and made homeless. There is nothing that can justify the wars, not even ignorance of the crimes being committed. None of the countries being destroyed have attacked or threatened the US.

Those that support the wars and those that are silent are guilty of war crimes. They can escape punishment but not guilt.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 4:56:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Become a Fan
Author 506668
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 5 fans, 638 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content
Part of the answer to your question lies in the comment by John Jonik above. The actual terminology used to describe what is going on prevents people from gathering their outrage at the injustices into a cohesive target for that outrage. That makes people float around with their fears and just want to keep their head down and maybe it will pass them by.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 7:27:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1688 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

No Anti-War movement? Maybe that's because there IS no U.S. declared war...and hasn't been since early '40s.
For understanding, the Right Words Must Be Used . Not "anti- war" anymore, but anti "Illegal Invasions", "Illegal Occupations", "Slaughters of innocents", "Unjustified US Military Actions", "International Law-Violating Military Incursions , and the like .

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 7:38:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 40 fans, 55 articles, 222 quicklinks, 2591 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Jonik:   New Content

Thanks but I think you are taking semantics too seriously and it distracts from the immorality of the silence when there should be moral outrage.

You are giving the public an out, a pass, an excuse because there is "no declared war by Congress". It is another excuse that the public can use to point the finger at somebody else.

It is not a question of terminology but a question of not being "Good Americans", as in "Good Germans" during the Holocaust. Silence is morally reprehensible complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

But if you want to use the words "anti Illegal Invasions" etc. I have no objection. Probably "anti-war crimes" and "anti-crimes against humanity" and "anti-serial mass-murder" would be the most pc.

The important point is that people should be marching in the streets, literally and figuratively. It is immoral not to do so.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 8:29:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 785 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

I share your disappointment at the apparent lack of peace movements, but I think John's observation is relevant to that.

As long as people continue to believe they're "at war" with someone, their collective mindset operates on that principle. I sincerely believe the use of the term "war" is deliberate and its use helps the Establishment enhance the cognitive dissonance that is keeping people from waking up to reality in the first place.

And it is that cognitive dissonance that is currently keeping the People from taking to the streets in protest.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 6:17:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1606 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

'Now that only the poor, mercenaries and adventurers join the military...'

The Military Security Complex is our nation's Socialist jobs program, with Capitalist incentives.

Does anyone, who can't play football, really want to invest in college in order to become an English teacher?

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 6:57:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 